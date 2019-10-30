A slice-of-life look at Columbia's underreported areas

Atterio Norman started his taxi service, America's Best $10 Shuttle, after realizing his mother wouldn't be able to access healthcare services in an emergency. Amy Domonkos moved back to Columbia to fight for her children after serving in the military in Iraq. Craig Plassmeyer works at Columbia Fire Department Station 9 to serve northwest Columbia by day, while juggling family life at home in Jefferson City at night.

These are just a few stories, among many, that were hiding in plain sight.

At the close of 2018, we sifted through the 1,114 photo assignments our staff photographers and videographers were sent to during the year. A map was generated from this research showing areas where coverage was concentrated, as well as gaps where our visual journalists seldom trained their lenses.

In an effort to purposefully guide the Columbia Missourian's photojournalism toward underreported areas of town, we sent photographers and videographers to these areas to explore the lives of those who lived there.

This project is built upon the historical significance of former Missouri School of Journalism Dean and Pulitzer Prize winner Dr. Frank Luther Mott's coining of the word 'photojournalism.' Missouri was at the forefront of photojournalism education, partnering with members of the famous Farm Security Administration's photography effort. Cliff Edom, the photojournalism director, was influenced by Lewis Hine, Jacob Riis and the FSA and their role in documenting social problems. "Documentary photography," wrote Edom, "is the background, the roots, of modern photojournalism." Edom had one rule: "Show truth with a camera."

Midnight taxi to somewhere Atterio Norman started his business, America's Best $10 Shuttle, after realizing many residents on a limited income may not be able to access necessities due to high taxi fares and minimized city bus routes.

Supervising photo editors Jennifer Mosbrucker and Emily Nevils