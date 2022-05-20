Aaron King's fight in recovery to be champion

King, left, and his training partner Matt, right, receive advice from guest fighter Raymond Gray on Jan. 26 at Zen’s Gym in Columbia. King said the strenuous activity he’s doing isn’t the healthiest, and he’ll pay for it decades down the road. “We only got so much cartilage in our knees, we only got so much tension in our tendons,” he says.
Aaron King delivers a flurry of punches as part of his weight-cut process two days before his pro debut Feb. 11 at the YMCA in Jefferson City. “I know that if I do my damnedest and my best, I’ll have a world title belt. When? I have no idea,” King says. “But I know my limits. And I know my capabilities now. And I know that if I meet my expectations, it’ll be somewhere really high.”
King paints a miniature figurine at his home in Columbia days after his second professional fight and his first loss in his career April 24. Along with painting Warhammer figurines, King enjoys playing Dungeons & Dragons with friends.
Aaron King and his partner, Sam, get haircuts Feb. 9 at Hudson/Hawk Barber & Shop in Columbia. King, who identifies as queer, says he isn’t aspiring to be a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community but is willing to take on the role. “I think that there is a prevailing stereotype in combat sports that you have to be a certain type of aggressive, or you have to be hard man in order to do the sport. And I don't think that's true,” King says. “I think that the sport is one that you have to go through very arduous trials to succeed, and you have to be willing to put up with some pretty harsh stuff. But I don't think that that means that you have to be that way as a person.”
King puts on his hood as he sits in the sauna Feb. 11 at the YMCA in Jefferson City. King had to lose 5 pounds in two days, from 154 pounds to 149, to drop down a weight class after a last-minute change of opponent. Before King started working out, he weighed more than 200 pounds.
King embraces his partner, Sam, on Feb. 12 after his pro boxing debut at the Capitol Plaza Hotel in Jefferson City. “I feel like it’s my last first step of my life, because I know what I’m doing is what I love,” King says.
Unlike his stance, Aaron King’s path to boxing has been unorthodox, to say the least. The 23-year-old pro boxer only started training less than two years ago. The lean, in-shape fighter who had his pro debut in February was unrecognizable when he first began — not only in appearance but as a person.
King has had an interest in martial arts since his childhood days of tae kwon do and judo. So in October 2020, he decided to start training in boxing at Zen’s Gym in Columbia. At this point, he was still drinking.
It was after high school when King started to abuse alcohol and experiment with drugs while surrounding himself with people who supported his habits. At one point, King says, he was drinking a fifth a day, which is more than a dozen shots.
“I think I wasn’t in the driver’s seat for a lot of years of my life. And any opportunities that I had to take control, I think I let slip away, either because I was too scared of that responsibility or because I was getting into alcohol.”
After seeing a loved one hit their lowest amid a divorce, King decided to go cold turkey in April 2021. Although he doesn’t solely credit the boxing gym for making him sober, he credits the gym and the people there for giving him a place to change.
“I finally made it my mission to just hold onto the steering wheel and not let go.”
Now more than a year sober and in what he says is “the best relationship of my life,” King not only has goals for himself but also aspirations for boxing as a whole. King, who identifies as part of the LGTBQ+ community, feels that boxing has the potential to build communities. But he says gatekeeping of the sport needs to change to do that.
“I think that if you are blocking people from this work based off of things that they cannot control about themselves, like their sexuality or their gender or their race, I think that’s (screwed), because all that’s gonna do is make it easier for people who have bad intentions for the sport and bad intentions for the people involved in it to get in and to cause disorder.”
King says he will be a champion one day, whether as a local or a world champion.
“If I do my very best, then where I’ll be able to end up is very, very high. If I strive at it — as hard and as fast as possible — I will be able to be a champion to some degree.”