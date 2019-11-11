Accidents pile up as roads turn slick with morning snow

Predicted snow began falling in Columbia around 7 a.m. Monday, falling in clumps and flakes and partly melting and accumulating, covering the city in a slick sheet of white.
Chuck Mastalski, day shift supervisor for 911 for the Boone County Sheriff's Department, said the slick conditions have been hazardous for drivers.
By early afternoon, at least 25 accidents had been responded to by local authorities, many occurring on Interstate 70 and along Highway 63.
Mastalski said the county had responded to eight or nine accidents Monday morning alone. He said none had resulted in serious injury.
Columbia Public Schools operated on its regular schedule.
Columbia's street division was called in early to monitor, treat and potentially plow priority routes as needed, according to a city press release.
Barry Dalton, community relations specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department, said the street division reported earlier than anticipated.
Dalton said a 16-person crew came in at 5 a.m., but at the time it was primarily raining. Snow began falling between 7 and 7:30 a.m. At that time, plowing and treating began, and the crew was then expanded to 24 people, he said.
The street division is continuing to watch forecasts and road conditions carefully, keeping an eye on pavement temperature and a potential refreezing of the melted snow.
The Activity and Recreation Center, Armory Sports and Community Center, Columbia Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia Mall, Columbia Public Library and the Salvation Army locations will be available as warming centers during their usual business hours.
In addition to usual shelter services offered in Columbia, the Salvation Army Harbor House will offer about 15 additional cot spaces tonight to walk-in clients because of the extreme winter weather.
MU moved its noon Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony inside Memorial Student Union.
None of the roads have been officially closed, Mastalski said, but traffic around the accidents has slowed movement on certain roads temporarily.
"When an accident occurs like these, especially out on an interstate or any major artery, you're going to have congestion," he said.
Mastalski said accidents have been near Canole Road, I-70 near the Boone County and Callaway County line and near Highway 63 and Discovery Parkway.
He cautioned drivers to decrease their speeds to account for road conditions, to prevent more accidents.
Mastalski said Missouri Department of Transportation, along with the city and county road departments, are out treating the roads.
The Columbia Police Department will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions and Community Relations Specialist Jeff Pitts said they encourage drivers to allow enough time to get to their destinations.
KOMU Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke predicted Sunday evening that the snow will continue through the morning in the Columbia area and stop early Monday afternoon.
Gewecke wrote that the snow "may be moderate at times" and could accumulate up to an inch. Most snow should melt except for that on bridges and elevated surfaces, he said, due to higher soil temperatures after the warm weekend. If the snow falls quickly,however, he predicted the melting may not keep up.
In the afternoon, temperatures are predicted to cool to the 20s, feeling like the 10s. By Tuesday morning, Gewecke predicted temperatures will be down to the middle 10s and feel like single digits.
Missourian Reporter Diana Panuncial contributed to this report.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam.
Visuals produced by Jacob Moscovitch, Elliot Bauman and Bailey Valadez.