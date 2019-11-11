You are the owner of this article.
Accidents pile up as roads turn slick with morning snow

Predicted snow began falling in Columbia around 7 a.m. Monday, falling in clumps and flakes and partly melting and accumulating, covering the city in a slick sheet of white.

Chuck Mastalski, day shift supervisor for 911 for the Boone County Sheriff's Department, said the slick conditions have been hazardous for drivers.

By early afternoon, at least 25 accidents had been responded to by local authorities, many occurring on Interstate 70 and along Highway 63.  

Kate Turmo leaves Starbucks Coffee on Ninth Street

Kate Turmo leaves the Starbucks on Ninth Street on Monday with two cold brew coffees in hand. "I'm very late," she said.
Two students walk by MU's Francis Quadrangle

Two students walk by MU's Francis Quadrangle on Monday morning. The university had not distributed salt on any sidewalks or walkways prior to the snowfall despite the weather forecast. The university and Columbia Public Schools operated on regular schedule.

Mastalski said the county had responded to eight or nine accidents Monday morning alone. He said none had resulted in serious injury. 

Columbia Public Schools operated on its regular schedule.

Columbia's street division was called in early to monitor, treat and potentially plow priority routes as needed, according to a city press release.

MU students Alex Popesku, left, and Austin Pitfor sit in Chipolte

MU students Alex Popesku, left, and Austin Pitfor sit Monday in Chipotle while snow falls. Popesku said the traffic coming to campus was a little bit better than he thought. 
Snow and water droplets pool on two city parking meters near Hitt Street

Snow and water droplets pool on two city parking meters Monday morning near Hitt Street. Both meters were not in use.

Barry Dalton, community relations specialist for the Columbia Public Works Department, said the street division reported earlier than anticipated. 

Dalton said a 16-person crew came in at 5 a.m., but at the time it was primarily raining. Snow began falling between 7 and 7:30 a.m. At that time, plowing and treating began, and the crew was then expanded to 24 people, he said.  

The street division is continuing to watch forecasts and road conditions carefully, keeping an eye on pavement temperature and a potential refreezing of the melted snow.

The pavement remains untouched by snow on Elm Street

The pavement remains untouched by snow where a car was once parked Monday on Elm Street. Missouri Department of Transportation, along with the city and county road departments, are out treating the roads, according to Chuck Mastalski, day shift supervisor for 911 for the Boone County sheriff's office.
Winterberry holly leaves are covered in snow near Pickard Hall

Winterberry holly leaves are covered in snow in the early morning of Monday near MU's Pickard Hall.
Snow is caked onto a group of bikes near Brookside Downtown

Snow is caked onto a group of bikes parked Monday outside of Brookside Downtown. The recorded low for the morning was 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

The Activity and Recreation Center, Armory Sports and Community Center, Columbia Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia Mall, Columbia Public Library and the Salvation Army locations will be available as warming centers during their usual business hours.

In addition to usual shelter services offered in Columbia, the Salvation Army Harbor House will offer about 15 additional cot spaces tonight to walk-in clients because of the extreme winter weather.

MU moved its noon Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony inside Memorial Student Union.   

MU junior Olivia Johnson walks to class near Peace Park

MU junior Olivia Johnson walks to class Monday near MU's Peace Park. "I do not enjoy the snow right now, because I am sick," Johnson, a hospitality management major, said.
Flurries of snow descend and swirl in the air at Dumas Apartments

Flurries of snow descend and swirl in the air Monday at Dumas Apartments. KOMU Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke predicted Sunday evening that the snow would continue through the morning in the Columbia area and stop early Monday afternoon.

None of the roads have been officially closed, Mastalski said, but traffic around the accidents has slowed movement on certain roads temporarily.

"When an accident occurs like these, especially out on an interstate or any major artery, you're going to have congestion," he said.

Mastalski said accidents have been near Canole Road, I-70 near the Boone County and Callaway County line and near Highway 63 and Discovery Parkway.

He cautioned drivers to decrease their speeds to account for road conditions, to prevent more accidents.

Mastalski said Missouri Department of Transportation, along with the city and county road departments, are out treating the roads.

The Columbia Police Department will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions and Community Relations Specialist Jeff Pitts said they encourage drivers to allow enough time to get to their destinations.

Water drops are frozen on a green leaf outside of Hitt Street

Water drops are frozen on a green leaf Monday outside Hitt Street parking garage. According to Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station's report, the temperature around 2:30 pm was 20 degrees.
Roadside workers clean up the slush and snow

Roadside workers clean up the slush and snow Monday on the steps of Memorial Student Union before the Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony later that afternoon.
An illuminated lamp shines through a snow-covered bush

An illuminated lamp shines through a snow-covered bush Monday near Ninth Street. According to the National Weather Service, the sun is supposed to make an appearance Tuesday and temperatures will rise to the high 40s by Friday.

KOMU Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke predicted Sunday evening that the snow will continue through the morning in the Columbia area and stop early Monday afternoon.

Gewecke wrote that the snow "may be moderate at times" and could accumulate up to an inch. Most snow should melt except for that on bridges and elevated surfaces, he said, due to higher soil temperatures after the warm weekend. If the snow falls quickly,however, he predicted the melting may not keep up.

In the afternoon, temperatures are predicted to cool to the 20s, feeling like the 10s. By Tuesday morning, Gewecke predicted temperatures will be down to the middle 10s and feel like single digits.

Missourian Reporter Diana Panuncial contributed to this report. 

Supervising editor is Fred Anklam.

Visuals produced by Jacob Moscovitch, Elliot Bauman and Bailey Valadez.

