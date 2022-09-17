All Hands on Deck

The referee calls the field goal as no-good during the game between Cardinal Ritter and Helias Catholic on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. Cardinal Ritter won against Helias Catholic 40-14.
Hickman senior Jacob Trachsel reacts to dropping a pass defended by Battle Senior Damere Logan in the end zone on Friday at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. Hickman struggled offensively throughout most of the game against Battle.
Members of the Rock Bridge football team cheer after scoring an interception and touchdown during a game against Capital City on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The touchdown was overturned.
I'm the Director of Photography. The staff photographers, videographers, photo editors and designers help your stories come to life. We're always looking for photo stories and documentary ideas. Email me and follow us on Instagram: comissourian
