editor's pick
Under the Lights | 9.16.2022

All Hands on Deck

Justin Goolsby runs the ball

Justin Goolsby runs the ball

Battle senior Justin Goolsby runs the ball on Friday at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. Goolsby rushed 41 yards during the game.

Aiden Haglund assists Zach Jones

Fulton senior Aiden Haglund, 88, assists Fulton senior Zach Jones as he carries the ball and is tackled by Hannibal senior Jack Parker Hannibal on Friday at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton.
Rhodes Leonard rushes the ball

Running back Rhodes Leonard rushes the ball towards two-way player Weston Jennings from Southern Boone on Friday at Boonville Sports Complex in Boonville.
Drew Miller warms up on the sidelines

Helias Catholic quarterback Drew Miller warms up on the sidelines while the sun sets on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City.
Markahl Humphrey is tackled by Marcus Garrett

Hannibal running back Markahl Humphrey is tackled by Fulton defensive back Marcus Garrett on Friday at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton, Mo.
Gabe DeFily runs with the ball

Fulton Quarterback Gabe DeFily runs with the ball and escapes Hannibal linebacker Owen Andrews on Friday at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Stadium in Fulton.
The referee calls the field goal as no-good

The referee calls the field goal as no-good during the game between Cardinal Ritter and Helias Catholic on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. Cardinal Ritter won against Helias Catholic 40-14.
Jacob Trachsel reacts to dropping a pass

Hickman senior Jacob Trachsel reacts to dropping a pass defended by Battle Senior Damere Logan in the end zone on Friday at Robert M. LeMone Field in Columbia. Hickman struggled offensively throughout most of the game against Battle.
Drevyn Seamon points out a Capital City player

Sophomore running back Drevyn Seamon points out a Capital City player for his teammate to block as he runs toward the end zone on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Members of the Rock Bridge football team cheer

Members of the Rock Bridge football team cheer after scoring an interception and touchdown during a game against Capital City on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. The touchdown was overturned.
The Rock Bridge High School student section cheers

The Rock Bridge High School student section cheers as the Bruins beat the Capital City Cavaliers during overtime on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.

Photos by Cora Mitchell, Michelle Gutierrez, Megan Sundberg, Caroline McCone,  and Colin Conroy.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.

Cover photo by Anna Griffin.

