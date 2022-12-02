 Skip to main content
All is Magic and Bright

People gathered for the lighting of the Magic Tree on Thursday at Cherry Hill in Columbia. The lighting of the tree is a tradition for many Columbians. The event featured food trucks, pictures with Santa and the band "Show me Brass." The tree sparkled with 40,000 lights for its 28th year.

From left, Dean Webber, Kyrie Manning, 3, Khalil Manning, 3, and Lindsey Ciganek look at lights

From left, Dean Webber, Kyrie Manning, 3, Khalil Manning, 3, and Lindsey Ciganek look at lights on the Magic Tree on Thursday at Cherry Hill in Columbia. Kyrie and Khalil would only leave the tree after being promised the kettle corn next to it.
The Magic Tree is reflected

The Magic Tree is reflected Thursday at Cherry Hill in Columbia. The tree lighting also featured food trucks, the band “Show Me Brass” and pictures with Santa.
Kristina Essig, left, and Sarah Petrowich dance

Kristina Essig, left, and Sarah Petrowich dance along to the music on Thursday at Cherry Hill in Columbia. Show Me Brass played classic holiday songs during the tree lighting event.
Members of the community attend the Magic Tree lighting ceremony

Members of the community attend the tree-lighting ceremony Thursday. The Magic Tree uses 40,000 LED lights in the holiday display.
A Christmas bow on a decorated Christmas tree

A bow decorates a Christmas tree Thursday at the Village of Cherry Hill. This is the 13th Magic Tree lighting ceremony at the location.
Lights surround the Magic Tree

Lights surround the Magic Tree on Thursday at Cherry Hill in Columbia. The Village of Cherry Hill Business Association has hosted the Magic Tree since 2010.
Sarah Jones, right, holds Audrey Jones, 1, under the Magic Tree

Sarah Jones, right, holds her daughter Audrey, 1, under the Magic Tree on Thursday at the Village of Cherry Hill in Columbia. “We come every year, even last year when she was 2 weeks old. It’s like a family tradition we’ve done since I was a little kid,” Sarah Jones said.
  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

  • I am a senior at the University of Missouri Columbia studying Photojournalism and Social Media. I am working as a photojournalist and social media manager.

  • Photojournalism Masters student. Current photo editor and occasional photographer for the Missourian. Reach me at eludn5@missouri.edu, or in the newsroom at (573) 882-5720

