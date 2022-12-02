All is Magic and Bright

From left, Dean Webber, Kyrie Manning, 3, Khalil Manning, 3, and Lindsey Ciganek look at lights on the Magic Tree on Thursday at Cherry Hill in Columbia. Kyrie and Khalil would only leave the tree after being promised the kettle corn next to it.
Sarah Jones, right, holds her daughter Audrey, 1, under the Magic Tree on Thursday at the Village of Cherry Hill in Columbia. “We come every year, even last year when she was 2 weeks old. It’s like a family tradition we’ve done since I was a little kid,” Sarah Jones said.
People gathered for the lighting of the Magic Tree on Thursday at Cherry Hill in Columbia. The lighting of the tree is a tradition for many Columbians. The event featured food trucks, pictures with Santa and the band "Show me Brass." The tree sparkled with 40,000 lights for its 28th year.