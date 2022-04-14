All that jazz: Columbia high schoolers perform with Roxy Coss

Guitarist Jordan Miller looks offstage after the Battle Jazz Ensemble played its set at the CPS Fine Arts Jazz Night on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. The event was put on in collaboration with the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series.
Columbia high school students performed on stage with jazz musician Roxy Coss during a concert Tuesday at Battle High School. The CPS Fine Arts Jazz Night was hosted by “We Always Swing” Jazz Series in conjunction with Columbia Public Schools. Coss is a composer, educator, activist, and bandleader of the Roxy Coss All-Star Sextet.