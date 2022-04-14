 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

All that jazz: Columbia high schoolers perform with Roxy Coss

Hickman High School Director of Bands Dennis Swope leads his students into the next rehearsal

Hickman High School Director of Bands Dennis Swope leads his students into the next rehearsal song before they appear back on stage on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Along with Hickman’s two groups, the night also featured the Rock Bridge and Battle jazz ensembles.

Columbia high school students performed on stage with jazz musician Roxy Coss during a concert Tuesday at Battle High School. The CPS Fine Arts Jazz Night was hosted by “We Always Swing” Jazz Series in conjunction with Columbia Public Schools. Coss is a composer, educator, activist, and bandleader of the Roxy Coss All-Star Sextet.

Drummer Leo Mace keeps the rhythm

Drummer Leo Mace keeps the rhythm during Hickman’s practice before their final set on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Each band was accompanied by the featured artist, Roxy Coss, on stage.
Roxy Coss performs a solo Tuesday

Roxy Coss performs a solo Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. Coss, as part of the Jazz Series, performed with her sextet at Murry’s last Sunday.
Guitarist Henry Cohen tunes his guitar before practicing with other Hickman players

Guitarist Henry Cohen tunes his guitar before practicing with other Hickman students on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. As part of the showcase, Hickman’s Jazz Ensemble and Jazz Lab Band each performed a set.
Various mallets and drumsticks rest at the ready during Hickman’s practice

Various mallets and drumsticks rest at the ready during Hickman’s practice in between sets on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. The event was free to the public, with donations encouraged.
Guitarist Jordan Miller looks offstage after the Battle Jazz Ensemble played its set at the CPS Fine Arts Jazz Night

Guitarist Jordan Miller looks offstage after the Battle Jazz Ensemble played its set at the CPS Fine Arts Jazz Night on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. The event was put on in collaboration with the “We Always Swing” Jazz Series.
Andrew Liu plays piano during the first song of the final set

Andrew Liu plays piano during the first song of the final set on Tuesday at Battle High School in Columbia. The band was onstage with Roxy Coss, a composer, educator, activist and bandleader of the Roxy Coss All-Star Sextet.
