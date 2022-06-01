 Skip to main content
Americans stand with Uvalde victims; protests erupt over gun control

UVALDE, Texas — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.

The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at the town's other funeral home.

Over the next two-and-a-half traumatic weeks, people in the southwestern Texas town will say goodbye to the children and their teachers, one heart-wrenching visitation, funeral and burial after another. As family and friends unleash their grief, investigators will push for answers about how police responded to the shooting, and lawmakers have said they'll consider what can be done to stem the gun violence permeating the nation.

This week alone, funerals are planned for 11 children and teacher Irma Garcia.

Kladys Castellón prays during a vigil

Kladys Castellón prays during a vigil for the victims of a mass shooting on May 24 at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.
A visitor places bracelets on crosses at a memorial

A visitor places bracelets on crosses at a memorial as he and others pay their respects to the victims of last week’s Robb Elementary School shooting.
Children pray and pay their respects at a memorial site

Children pray and pay their respects May 26 at a memorial site for the victims killed in last week’s elementary school shooting in Uvalde, Texas.
Chalk messages reading "I love you, I miss you,"

Chalk messages reading "I love you, I miss you," decorate the footpath at a memorial site in the town square, Friday, in Uvalde, Texas. In a town as small as Uvalde, even those who didn't lose their own child lost someone in the fatal school shooting. Some say now that closeness is both their blessing and their curse: they can lean on each other to grieve. But every single one of them is grieving.
A member of the National Rifle Association plugs his ears

A member of the National Rifle Association plugs his ears with his fingers as he walks past protesters during the NRA’s annual meeting Friday at the George R. Brown Convention Center in Houston.
Dozens of high school students at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex

Dozens of high school students at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex walk out to show their support for the Uvalde community, protesting outside the Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts.
People take part in a vigil to stand in solidarity

People take part in a vigil to stand in solidarity with Uvalde families and demand an end to gun violence on Thursday, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newtown, Connecticut, the home of Sandy Hook Elementary School.
A woman weeps as she leaves a funeral home

A woman weeps as she leaves a funeral home after attending a visitation for Nevaeh Bravo, one of the victims killed in last week's elementary school shooting, Tuesday, in Uvalde, Texas.
Two women comfort each other during the burial service

Two women comfort each other during the burial service for Irma Garcia and her husband Joe Garcia, Wednesday, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting. Joe Garcia died two days later.
Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza

Pallbearers carry the casket of Amerie Jo Garza to her burial site Tuesday in Uvalde, Texas. Garza was one of the students killed in last week’s shooting.
  • Assistant Director of Photography. Studying Photojournalism. Reach me at nngxfg@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720

