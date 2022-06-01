Americans stand with Uvalde victims; protests erupt over gun control

People take part in a vigil to stand in solidarity with Uvalde families and demand an end to gun violence on Thursday, at Trinity Episcopal Church in Newtown, Connecticut, the home of Sandy Hook Elementary School.
Chalk messages reading "I love you, I miss you," decorate the footpath at a memorial site in the town square, Friday, in Uvalde, Texas. In a town as small as Uvalde, even those who didn't lose their own child lost someone in the fatal school shooting. Some say now that closeness is both their blessing and their curse: they can lean on each other to grieve. But every single one of them is grieving.
Dozens of high school students at Miguel Contreras Learning Complex walk out to show their support for the Uvalde community, protesting outside the Ramón C. Cortines School of Visual and Performing Arts.
Two women comfort each other during the burial service for Irma Garcia and her husband Joe Garcia, Wednesday, at Hillcrest Cemetery in Uvalde, Texas. Irma Garcia was killed in last week's elementary school shooting. Joe Garcia died two days later.
UVALDE, Texas — It should have been the first day of a joyous week for Robb Elementary School students — the start of summer break. Instead on Monday, the first two of 19 children slain inside a classroom were being remembered at funeral visitations.
The gathering for 10-year-old Amerie Jo Garza was at Hillcrest Memorial Funeral Home in Uvalde, Texas, directly across from the grade school where the children, along with two teachers, were shot to death on Tuesday before the gunman himself was killed. Visitation for another 10-year-old, Maite Rodriguez, was at the town's other funeral home.