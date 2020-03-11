AP PHOTO GALLERY: COVID-19 prevention around the world

Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director general of the World Health Organization speaks during a news conference Monday that gave updates regarding the novel coronavirus disease, COVID-19, at the WHO headquarters in Geneva, Switzerland. Michael Ryan, left, executive director of WHO's Health Emergencies program, and Maria van Kerkhove, right, technical lead of WHO's Health Emergencies program, accompanied him. The WHO declared the new coronavirus a pandemic Wednesday, suggesting the disease is spreading across the globe unchecked.
A worker, left, sanitizes his hands while undergoing a mandatory screening against the novel coronavirus Wednesday at an entrance to the Milpark Hospital in Johannesburg, South Africa. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
People walk across the unusually empty medieval Charles Bridge on Wednesday in Prague, Czech Republic. The Czech Republic is banning all public events with more than 100 people and closing schools in response to the coronavirus outbreak in Europe. For most people, the novel coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Workers place a mask on the figure of the Fallas festival Wednesday in Valencia, Spain. The Fallas festival, which was planned to take place this Friday, has been canceled due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A woman gets her temperature checked Wednesday before entering the Plurinational Legislative Assembly as a precaution amid the new coronavirus outbreak in La Paz, Bolivia. The vast majority of people recover from the new virus.
Moenchengladbach's Marcus Thuram and Cologne's Kingsley Ehizibue challenge for the ball in an empty stadium during the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Moenchengladbach and FC Cologne on Wednesday in Moenchengladbach, Germany. It is the first Bundesliga match played without spectators due to the coronavirus outbreak.
A group of visitors from Philadelphia wear masks as a precaution against the coronavirus Wednesday in New York's Times Square. New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday he will ask business owners to stagger their employees' work shifts or let them work from home to reduce potential coronavirus exposures.
A laboratory technician prepares COVID-19 patient samples for semi-automatic testing Wednesday at Northwell Health Labs in Lake Success, New York. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has approved faster testing protocols as the viral outbreak continues to spread worldwide. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
A man wears a mask and gloves as he shops at a supermarket Wednesday as people begin to stock up on provisions in Beirut, Lebanon. Health Ministry officials say there are more confirmed cases of the coronavirus in Lebanon. The vast majority of people recover from this virus.
Passenger Steven Smith goes through a health screening after leaving the Grand Princess cruise ship Wednesday in Oakland, California. Restless passengers on a coronavirus-struck cruise ship awaited their turn to disembark. By Tuesday night, Princess Cruises said about 1,400 of the 3,500 people aboard had gotten off, and efforts were underway to move them to quarantine in their home countries or at military bases in California, Texas and Georgia.
A man wearing a face mask checks his phone near a sausage shop Wednesday on Via San Biagio dei Librai street, in downtown Naples, Italy. In Italy the government extended a coronavirus containment order previously limited to the country's north to the rest of the country — including Naples, which is in the southern region of the country — beginning Tuesday, with soldiers and police enforcing bans. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia.
Workers wearing protective clothing disinfect a historical mosque Wednesday in Istanbul, Turkey, as a precaution against the coronavirus. Turkey's Health Minister Fahrettin Koca announced the first case of coronavirus in Turkey on Wednesday. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms. For some it can cause more severe illness.
Petr David Josek/The Associated Press
GENEVA — The World Health Organization declared Wednesday that the global coronavirus crisis is now a pandemic as U.S. stocks plunged into bear market territory and several American cities joined European counterparts in banning large gatherings.
By reversing course and using the charged word “pandemic” that it had previously shied away from, the U.N. health agency sought to shock lethargic countries into pulling out all the stops.
“We have called every day for countries to take urgent and aggressive action. We have rung the alarm bell loud and clear,” said Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the WHO chief.
"All countries can still change the course of this pandemic. If countries detect, test, treat, isolate, trace and mobilize their people in the response," he said. “We are deeply concerned by the alarming levels of spread and severity and by the alarming levels of inaction.”
The battle to contain the epidemic in the U.S. prompted the NCAA to announce its championship basketball tournament would be played later this month without fans. Several other college and professional sports events have been either canceled or ordered played in empty venues.
Iran and Italy are the new front lines of the fight against the virus that started in China, the WHO said.
