AP PHOTO GALLERY: Mardi Gras celebrations continue in New Orleans despite tragedy

The Krewe of Zulu Parade rolls down Jackson Avenue

The Krewe of Zulu Parade rolls down Tuesday on Jackson Avenue in New Orleans. 

Carnival season began Jan. 6 and ends on Fat Tuesday after weeks of Mardi Gras parades, balls and merriment. This season's festivities have been marred by the deaths of the two people killed at separate New Orleans-area parades in recent days.

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets

The Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade makes its way through the streets during Mardi Gras celebrations Feb 19 in New Orleans. 
Emergency personnel work the scene after a person was run over

Emergency personnel work the scene Feb. 19, after a person was run over and killed by a float in the Mystic Krewe of Nyx parade during Mardi Gras celebrations in New Orleans.
A member of the New Orleans Police Department

A member of the New Orleans Police Department stands watch Tuesday in New Orleans.  
Maids in the Krewe of Zulu parade

Maids in the Krewe of Zulu parade wear safety harnesses as they parade Tuesday on Jackson Avenue in New Orleans.  
A member of the Zulu Tramps marches down

A member of the Zulu Tramps marches down Jackson Avenue at the beginning of the Krewe of Zulu parade on Tuesday in New Orleans.

