AP PHOTO GALLERY: Violence in Hong Kong Protest

Protesters break up paving bricks to arm themselves during a clash with the police in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on Nov. 10. Police fired tear gas and protesters broke windows at a shopping mall in anti-government demonstrations across Hong Kong amid anger over a student activist's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers.
Residents react to tear gas in Hong Kong on Nov. 11. A Hong Kong protester was shot by police in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads during the morning commute.
A protester sets fire to the cardboards outside the Bank of China branch during a protests in the Central district of Hong Kong on Nov. 11. A protester was shot by police in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads in a day of spiraling violence fueled by demands for democratic reforms.
Protesters vandalize a Bank of China branch in the Central district of Hong Kong, Nov. 11. A protester was shot by police in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads in a day of spiraling violence fueled by demands for democratic reforms.
Students block the escalator with chairs to block police at the University of Hong Kong on Nov. 12. Protesters and police using tear gas faced off in and around university campuses, where classes were cancelled in morning clashes. Commuter train passengers were escorted along the tracks and subways were shut amid transit disruptions.
Students hit by water cannon sprayed by police during a clash at Chinese University in Hong Kong on Nov. 12. Police and protesters battled outside university campuses and several thousand demonstrators blocked roads as they took over a central business district at lunchtime on Tuesday in another day of protest in Hong Kong.
Students with their homemade gears take their position outside the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong on Nov. 13. Protesters in Hong Kong battled police on multiple fronts on Tuesday, from major disruptions during the morning rush hour to a late-night standoff at a prominent university, as the 5-month-old anti-government movement takes an increasingly violent turn.
A pro-democracy protester makes nail roadblocks inside the campus of the University of Hong Kong, early Nov. 14. University students from mainland China and Taiwan are fleeing Hong Kong, while those from three Scandinavian countries have been moved or urged to leave as college campuses become the latest battleground in the city's 5-month-long anti-government unrest.
Police in riot gear move through a cloud of smoke as they detain a protester at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University in Hong Kong, Nov. 18. Hong Kong police fought off protesters with tear gas and batons Monday as they tried to break through a police cordon that is trapping hundreds of them on a university campus.
Riot policemen stand watch as pro-democracy protesters stage a rally in Hong Kong on Dec. 1. Pro-democracy protesters renewed pressure on the Hong Kong government Sunday with three separate marches, appealing to President Donald Trump for help and demanding that police stop using tear gas.
A protester covers the Hong Kong emblem with Hong Kong colonial flag after they broke into the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on July 1. Protesters in Hong Kong took over the legislature's main building Monday night, tearing down portraits of legislative leaders and spray painting pro-democracy slogans on the walls of the main chamber.
A protester who identified himself as Eliot, 33, poses for a portrait as a projector displays a photograph, previously taken during the unrest, over him at a protest in Hong Kong on Oct. 19. Eliot believes that his role in the protest is to protect the younger demonstrators, "If it's necessary I can be arrested for them" he says.
Police officers at a housing estate after clashing with protesters in Hong Kong, Nov. 9. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory.
Police officers chase protesters in Hong Kong on Nov. 10. Protesters smashed windows in a subway station and a shopping mall Sunday and police made arrests in areas across Hong Kong amid anger over a demonstrator's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers. Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances.
