AP PHOTO GALLERY: Violence in Hong Kong Protest

Hong Kong's protests started in June against plans to allow extradition to mainland China. 

Critics feared this could undermine judicial independence and endanger dissidents.

Until 1997, Hong Kong was ruled by Britain as a colony but then returned to China. Under the "one country, two systems" arrangement, it has some autonomy, and its people more rights.

The bill was withdrawn in September but demonstrations continue and now demand full democracy and an inquiry into police actions. 

Clashes between police and activists have become increasingly violent, with police firing live bullets and protesters attacking officers and throwing petrol bombs.

A protester covers the Hong Kong emblem with Hong Kong colonial flag after they broke into the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong,

A protester covers the Hong Kong emblem with Hong Kong colonial flag after they broke into the Legislative Council building in Hong Kong on July 1. Protesters in Hong Kong took over the legislature's main building Monday night, tearing down portraits of legislative leaders and spray painting pro-democracy slogans on the walls of the main chamber.
Protesters break up paving bricks to arm themselves

Protesters break up paving bricks to arm themselves during a clash with the police in Mong Kok, Hong Kong on Nov. 10. Police fired tear gas and protesters broke windows at a shopping mall in anti-government demonstrations across Hong Kong amid anger over a student activist's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers. 
A pro-democracy protester makes nail roadblocks inside the campus

A pro-democracy protester makes nail roadblocks inside the campus of the University of Hong Kong, early Nov. 14. University students from mainland China and Taiwan are fleeing Hong Kong, while those from three Scandinavian countries have been moved or urged to leave as college campuses become the latest battleground in the city's 5-month-long anti-government unrest. 
A protester sets fire to the cardboards outside the Bank of China branch

A protester sets fire to the cardboards outside the Bank of China branch during a protests in the Central district of Hong Kong on Nov. 11. A protester was shot by police in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads in a day of spiraling violence fueled by demands for democratic reforms.
Students with their homemade gears take their position outside the Chinese University of Hong Kong

Students with their homemade gears take their position outside the Chinese University of Hong Kong, in Hong Kong on Nov. 13. Protesters in Hong Kong battled police on multiple fronts on Tuesday, from major disruptions during the morning rush hour to a late-night standoff at a prominent university, as the 5-month-old anti-government movement takes an increasingly violent turn.
Police officers at a housing estate after clashing with protesters

Police officers at a housing estate after clashing with protesters in Hong Kong, Nov. 9. A Hong Kong university student who fell off a parking garage after police fired tear gas during clashes with anti-government protesters died in a rare fatality in five months of unrest, fueling more outrage against authorities in the semi-autonomous Chinese territory. 
Protesters vandalize a Bank of China branch in the Central district of Hong Kong

Protesters vandalize a Bank of China branch in the Central district of Hong Kong, Nov. 11. A protester was shot by police in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads in a day of spiraling violence fueled by demands for democratic reforms. 
Police officers chase protesters in Hong Kong

Police officers chase protesters in Hong Kong on Nov. 10. Protesters smashed windows in a subway station and a shopping mall Sunday and police made arrests in areas across Hong Kong amid anger over a demonstrator's death and the arrest of pro-democracy lawmakers. Hong Kong is in the sixth month of protests that began in June over a proposed extradition law and have expanded to include demands for greater democracy and other grievances.
Students hit by water cannon sprayed by police during a clash

Students hit by water cannon sprayed by police during a clash at Chinese University in Hong Kong on Nov. 12. Police and protesters battled outside university campuses and several thousand demonstrators blocked roads as they took over a central business district at lunchtime on Tuesday in another day of protest in Hong Kong. 
Residents react to tear gas in Hong Kong

Residents react to tear gas in Hong Kong on Nov. 11. A Hong Kong protester was shot by police in a dramatic scene caught on video as demonstrators blocked train lines and roads during the morning commute.
University workers walk by the broken windows damaged by student protesters at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University,

University workers walk by the broken windows damaged by student protesters at the Hong Kong Polytechnic University on Nov. 11. 
Students block the escalator with chairs to block police

Students block the escalator with chairs to block police at the University of Hong Kong on Nov. 12. Protesters and police using tear gas faced off in and around university campuses, where classes were cancelled in morning clashes. Commuter train passengers were escorted along the tracks and subways were shut amid transit disruptions. 
Riot policemen stand watch as pro-democracy protesters stage a rally in Hong Kong

Riot policemen stand watch as pro-democracy protesters stage a rally in Hong Kong on Dec. 1. Pro-democracy protesters renewed pressure on the Hong Kong government Sunday with three separate marches, appealing to President Donald Trump for help and demanding that police stop using tear gas.
protester poses for a portrait as a projector displays a photograph,

A protester who identified himself as Eliot, 33, poses for a portrait as a projector displays a photograph, previously taken during the unrest, over him at a protest in Hong Kong on Oct. 19. Eliot believes that his role in the protest is to protect the younger demonstrators, "If it's necessary I can be arrested for them" he says. 
