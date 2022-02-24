Artists gather to release creativity at b.y.o.brush event

A paint palette and brushes lie on a table Wednesday at Café Berlin in Columbia. Local artists gathered to paint and spend time together. “Having a scheduled time to make art is always good,” Matt Bear, one of the artists, said. “Because otherwise life is super busy and there’s no time to do it.”
Dakota Parkinson models for the artists Wednesday at Café Berlin in Columbia. “I like to be seen, I like to be drawn” Parkinson said. “I find being naked and mostly-naked in non-sexual context to be a lovely, liberating thing.”
Artist Martha Daniels paints the stage Wednesday at Café Berlin in Columbia. Daniels is retired and spends most of her free time creating art. “I enjoy coming out to these events,” Daniels said. “It’s just an opportunity to get to know the community and other artists and appreciate Columbia.”
Claire Johnson, front, and Adrienne Luther talk about a drawing Wednesday at Café Berlin in Columbia. “Usually, the art is this private thing you do inside your house alone,” Johnson said. “It’s just so nice to have people around, it’s definitely my kind of social event.”
Matt Bear draws Café Berlin on Wednesday in Columbia. Bear grew up creating art and it remains his hobby today. “I like appreciating life and by appreciating life, I enjoy capturing what I see,“ Bear said. “I like surroundings and kinda documenting time in life.”
Local artists gathered to paint and spend time together at Café Berlin on Wednesday evening in Columbia. Artists created live art, painted and drew a model on a stage while people surrounding the cafe listened to the live cello music.
The b.y.o.brush event aims to create a space for local artists to learn about each other, build a community and have a nice time together, Mikel Fields, one of the organizers, said.
"These events are really for artists to come out and kind of get outside of the studio and have a fun time," Fields said. "And also for a local business, to get local business publicity and then for the community, our art lovers, to see local art."
It was the first such event this year. The event is planned to be held every last Wednesday of the month in a different location.