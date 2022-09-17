Blowouts and Broken Hearts

David Childs, left, and Avery Blattner sit by the concession stands on Friday at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Football Stadium in Fulton. Childs comes out to support the Hornets although his son graduated in 2018.
Rock Bridge High School senior Louisa Wiesemann stands for the pledge of allegiance ahead of a football game between Rock Bridge high School and Capital City High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Rock Bridge High School students Laurel Bliss, left, Sam Vavra, center, and Harper Alexander pose for a photo their friend Lydia Schrimpf is taking ahead of a football game between Rock Bridge High School and Capital City High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Rock Bridge drama teacher Sandra Welty, right, sells cotton candy to sophomores Matthew Ray, center, and Jasmine Conklin on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. “The powder and the cones were leftover props from a play” says Welty, “so I invested in an industrial cotton candy machine.”
From left to right senior Sunday Crane, junior Kate Hamilton and senior Tyara Butler lift senior Brooklyn Woodruff on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge students showed up in neon colors for the theme of the game.
Senior Kyleigh Ashby performs in the Rock Bridge half-time show on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge tied the game at 28 with a conversion in the last 20 seconds before ultimately winning the game in overtime.
LEFT: Senior Tyara Butler dances with the Bruin Bear before the start of the game on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge won 35-28 in overtime against Capital City. RIGHT: Rock Bridge High School junior Morgan Quintana takes a break to cool off with a bag of ice ahead of a football game against Capital City High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. This is Quintana’s first year performing as the school’s mascot.
Left photo by Michelle Gutierrez, Right photo by Ethan Weston
Terry Gorman, center, and other Helias alumni watch the game on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. “Part of what keeps us coming back is the lifelong connections we have here,”Gorman said.
As teams continue to reach their mid season form, fans continue to show out for their respective schools. The fire only continues to grow as signs of the playoffs are still in the distance. Yet, each week is another week of new energy and power being brought from the sidelines and the stands. With victories for Battle, Rock Bridge, and Boonville along with losses from Hickman, Capital City, Fulton and Helias.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.
Photos by Sarah Calixto de Souza, Ethan Weston, Emma Boyle, Cara Penquite, Logan Morris, Lucy Valeski, Michelle Gutierrez and Sofia Remelius.
Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.
