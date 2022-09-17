 Skip to main content
Friday Night Sights | 9.16.2022

Blowouts and Broken Hearts

As teams continue to reach their mid season form, fans continue to show out for their respective schools. The fire only continues to grow as signs of the playoffs are still in the distance. Yet, each week is another week of new energy and power being brought from the sidelines and the stands. With victories for Battle, Rock Bridge, and Boonville along with losses from Hickman, Capital City, Fulton and Helias.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents Friday Night Sights — the electric atmosphere of Friday night football.

Rock Bridge High School students Laurel Bliss, left, Sam Vavra, center, and Harper Alexander pose for a photo

Rock Bridge High School students Laurel Bliss, left, Sam Vavra, center, and Harper Alexander pose for a photo their friend Lydia Schrimpf is taking ahead of a football game between Rock Bridge High School and Capital City High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Boonville players stand on the sidelines during the first half

Boonville players stand on the sidelines during the first half on Friday at Boonville Sports Complex in Boonville. The Boonville Pirates won against the Southern Boone Eagles 18-14.
David Childs, left, and Avery Blattner sit by the concession stands

David Childs, left, and Avery Blattner sit by the concession stands on Friday at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Football Stadium in Fulton. Childs comes out to support the Hornets although his son graduated in 2018.
Ntiri Lopez dances on the track

Ntiri Lopez dances on the track on Friday at Robert E. Fisher Jr. Football Stadium in Fulton. Fulton’s dance team doubles as the school's color guard.
Rock Bridge High School junior Jack Quilty plays the trombone

Rock Bridge High School junior Jack Quilty plays the trombone during a football game between Rock Bridge High school and Capital City High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
Battle senior Mya Martinez talks to the student section

Battle senior Mya Martinez talks to the student section on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. Martinez said she hopes for a memorable final cheer season.
Senior Kyleigh Ashby performs in the Rock Bridge half-time show

Senior Kyleigh Ashby performs in the Rock Bridge half-time show on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge tied the game at 28 with a conversion in the last 20 seconds before ultimately winning the game in overtime.
Terry Gorman, center, and other Helias alumni watch the game

Terry Gorman, center, and other Helias alumni watch the game on Friday at Helias Catholic High School in Jefferson City. “Part of what keeps us coming back is the lifelong connections we have here,”Gorman said.
LEFT: Senior Tyara Butler dances with the Bruin Bear RIGHT: Rock Bridge High School junior Morgan Quintana takes a break to cool off

LEFT: Senior Tyara Butler dances with the Bruin Bear before the start of the game on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge won 35-28 in overtime against Capital City. RIGHT: Rock Bridge High School junior Morgan Quintana takes a break to cool off with a bag of ice ahead of a football game against Capital City High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. This is Quintana’s first year performing as the school’s mascot.
Rock Bridge drama teacher Sandra Welty, right, sells cotton candy

Rock Bridge drama teacher Sandra Welty, right, sells cotton candy to sophomores Matthew Ray, center, and Jasmine Conklin on Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. “The powder and the cones were leftover props from a play” says Welty, “so I invested in an industrial cotton candy machine.”
Hickman’s cheerleaders chant

Hickman’s cheerleaders chant during the last quarter of their game against Battle on Friday at Hickman High School in Columbia. The Spartans beat the Kewpies 47-29.
Charile Ad crawls under a truck

Charile Ad crawls under a truck while playing hide-and-seek during a football game between Rock Bridge High school and Capital City High School on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia.
From left to right senior Sunday Crane, junior Kate Hamilton and senior Tyara Butler lift senior Brooklyn Woodruff

From left to right senior Sunday Crane, junior Kate Hamilton and senior Tyara Butler lift senior Brooklyn Woodruff on Friday at Rock Bridge High School in Columbia. Rock Bridge students showed up in neon colors for the theme of the game.

Photos by Sarah Calixto de Souza, Ethan Weston, Emma Boyle, Cara Penquite, Logan Morris, Lucy Valeski, Michelle Gutierrez and Sofia Remelius.

Produced by Elizabeth Underwood, Peter Kamp and Lucas Owens.

Cover photo by Lucy Valeski.

 

