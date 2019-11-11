Brace for the brrrrrrr, Columbia

Tuesday will bring more weather misery for Columbia residents as potential record cold follows Monday's record snowfall.
Kenton Gewecke, chief meteorologist at KOMU, said Columbia will potentially see record lows Tuesday. He said the record is 9 degrees from 1911.
"We'll either tie it or break it" in the morning, he said.
Drivers should be aware that roads may be hazardous Tuesday, thanks to overnight freezing.
Columbia Fire Division Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said Monday evening that city and Missouri Department of Transportation crews were remaining out treating priority routes. Residential streets will be addressed when they can be, Farr said.
"Certainly I believe we could see the potential for continued traffic concerned or poor road conditions as the weather continues to deteriorate in terms of temperature," Farr said.
"As always we would encourage people to utilize caution and drive appropriately, drive defensively for winter operations."
The city announced that a nine-person plow crew went to work at 7 p.m. Monday for an overnight plow shift. Shifts were scheduled to return to normal at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday "to continue responding to the road conditions," according to the city's news release.
On Monday night, Columbia Public Schools announced a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday morning. Dismissal times will stay the same. The schools operated on regular schedules Monday.
Columbia Regional Airport reported some flight cancellations and delays attributed primarily to problems at airports in Chicago.
The National Weather Service reported a record 1.1 inches of snow fell Monday at Columbia Regional Airport, breaking the previous record set in 1911 of 0.4 inches.
National Weather Service meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said the agency was seeing reports on Twitter and social media that as much as 3 to 4 inches had fallen in the Columbia area, but those were not official weather service observations.
Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F, which includes Boone County in its patrol area, tweeted at 5 p.m. that it had responded to 207 calls for service that included 89 crashes and 67 slide-offs but reported only eight injuries and no fatalaties.
As of Monday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department had responded to about 20 accidents, Farr said. Farr said they have mostly been slide-offs with some attributed to speed or road conditions. He said some accidents caused minor injuries.
"The majority by far have been non-injury," Farr said.
Farr also said the accidents have mostly occurred on I-70 and Highway 63.
As of Monday afternoon, the Boone County Sheriff's Department had responded to roughly 24 accidents since 9 a.m., said Amanda McIntosh, lead telecommunicator for emergency dispatch.
Kevin Wolfe, operations manager at Carl's Towing and Recovery on I-70, said their trucks were out all day, having responded to 19 calls by late afternoon.
Wolfe said that the main causes of accidents his team has seen are inattention and speeding. "People try to drive like it's normal conditions," he said.
When Columbia saw extremely icy conditions in February, Wolfe said Carl's received less calls then than now.
"It's funny because everybody calls it the first snow of the year, but it's really the first snow of the season," he said. "I have noticed, being in this field, that once this main course (of snow) hits, then everybody gets a little bit smarter."
The Activity and Recreation Center, Armory Sports and Community Center, Columbia Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia Mall, Columbia Public Library and the Salvation Army locations will be available as warming centers during their usual business hours.
In addition to usual shelter services offered in Columbia, the Salvation Army Harbor House will offer about 15 additional cot spaces tonight to walk-in clients because of the extreme winter weather.
MU moved its noon Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony inside Memorial Student Union because of the storm.
The Columbia Police Department will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions and Community Relations Specialist Jeff Pitts said they encourage drivers to allow enough time to get to their destinations.
Karlan Seville, community manager for MU’s division of operations, said that the city of Columbia, which has a contract with the university for its Tiger Line Shuttles, has not indicated a change in the shuttles’ schedules.
Apartment shuttles to and from MU have been running with only slight delays during the thick of the snowfall.
Shuttles to Grindstone Canyon have been dropping off passengers outside of their property on Old 63 instead of the parking lot due to slick conditions, according to community assistant Becca Muich.
