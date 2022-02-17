Catalpa reopens in a new location in Arrow Rock

Kim Borgman, left, and Amanda Legardo take lemonade out of the refrigerator to make an alcoholic beverage Feb. 11 at Catalpa in Arrow Rock. Several customers ordered margaritas to celebrate the opening of Catalpa.
From left, manager Amanda Legard talks with close friends and customers Judy Coble and Gen Steele on Friday in Arrow Rock. The town is located 45 minutes outside of Columbia and has a tight-knit community.
Catalpa, a local restaurant in Arrow Rock, is reopening in a new location on Main Street. The original location was closed due to a dispute on expansion plans that were needed in order to continue to operate as an outdoor pizza and burger restaurant.
Owner and chef Liz Huff-Kennon bought the new building that sits on Arrow Rocks boardwalk in March 2021. The new building is designed to feel upscale with a casual twist. Huff-Kennon serves up burgers, pizza, cocktails and boozy milkshakes.
Catalpa will open officially 11 a.m. Friday. The reopen was originally planned for Thursday but has been postponed due to impending winter weather.