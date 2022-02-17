 Skip to main content
featured PHOTO GALLERY

Catalpa reopens in a new location in Arrow Rock

Catalpa, a local restaurant in Arrow Rock, is reopening in a new location on Main Street. The original location was closed due to a dispute on expansion plans that were needed in order to continue to operate as an outdoor pizza and burger restaurant.

Owner and chef Liz Huff-Kennon bought the new building that sits on Arrow Rocks boardwalk in March 2021. The new building is designed to feel upscale with a casual twist. Huff-Kennon serves up burgers, pizza, cocktails and boozy milkshakes. 

Catalpa will open officially  11 a.m. Friday. The reopen was originally planned for Thursday but has been postponed due to impending winter weather. 

Liz Huff-Kennon, owner of Catalpa, relays an order

Liz Huff-Kennon, owner of Catalpa, relays an order to a server while making a meal Friday in Arrow Rock. Huff closed her last location in winter 2020.
Liz Huff-Kennon, owner of Catalpa, prepares a garlic cheese pizza loaf

Liz Huff-Kennon, owner of Catalpa, prepares a garlic cheese pizza loaf Friday in Arrow Rock. The business has a variety of different pizzas, sandwiches and drinks to choose from.
In the back of Catalpa, is the famous “Gold Toilet”

In the back of Catalpa is the famous “Gold Toilet” with an assortment of gold decor on Feb. 11 in Arrow Rock. Employees wore shirts with a picture of the “Gold Toilet” on the back.
Kim Borgman, left, and Amanda Legardo take lemonade out of the fridge

Kim Borgman, left, and Amanda Legardo take lemonade out of the refrigerator to make an alcoholic beverage Feb. 11 at Catalpa in Arrow Rock. Several customers ordered margaritas to celebrate the opening of Catalpa.
From left, manager, Amanda Legard talks with close friends and customers

From left, manager Amanda Legard talks with close friends and customers Judy Coble and Gen Steele on Friday in Arrow Rock. The town is located 45 minutes outside of Columbia and has a tight-knit community.
Formally invited guests at Catalpa, a small locally-owned restaurant, gather and socialize

Formally invited guests at Catalpa, a locally owned restaurant, gather and socialize during its opening Feb. 11 in Arrow Rock. It will reopen to the public Friday.
