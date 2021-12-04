Champions at last 

Marceline coach Jeff Henke goes over formations with senior William Heller on Saturday in Columbia. Marceline lost 21-7 to East Buchanan. Before the game, the Tigers only lost once this season, to Quincy Notre Dame on Sept. 10.
Jackson Ziegler, 9, cheers on the St. Mary’s Dragons on Saturday during the MSHSAA Class 3 title game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Ziegler chanted “Let’s go, Dragons” during the game. St. Mary’s beat St. Pius X 56-0.
From left, Dave Evers, Charlie Lardner and Mike Smugala watch the game between St. Mary’s and St. Pius X on Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia. Evers, Lardner and Smugala wore matching letterman jackets from their time playing for St. Mary’s in 1976.
St. Pius X’s Vincent Cox, left, and Jack Mosh wipe their eyes after their loss to St. Mary’s on Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia. Despite making it to the Class 3 Championship, it was an emotional loss for St. Pius X.
Missouri high school football history was made as two more state champions were crowned Saturday at Memorial Stadium. East Buchanan played against Marceline in the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl. Both teams were 13-1 prior to the championship game. East Buchanan beat Marceline 21-7. This was East Buchanan's fist championship win in school history. St. Pius X played St. Mary's in the Class 3 Show-Me Bowl. St. Mary's shut out St Pius X 56-0.
Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Sights from State‘ — the magic and wonder of high school football.
Photos by Kate Cassady, Holden Green, Robbie Liapis and Elizabeth Underwood.