Sights from State | 12.04.2021

Champions at last

Missouri high school football history was made as two more state champions were crowned Saturday at Memorial Stadium. East Buchanan played against Marceline in the Class 1 Show-Me Bowl. Both teams were 13-1 prior to the championship game. East Buchanan beat Marceline 21-7. This was East Buchanan's fist championship win in school history. St. Pius X played St. Mary's in the Class 3 Show-Me Bowl. St. Mary's shut out St Pius X 56-0.

Our team of visual storytellers once again proudly presents ‘Sights from State‘ — the magic and wonder of high school football.

Conner Phillips looks on to the field

Conner Phillips looks on to the field Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. Marceline are making their first appearance in the state championship game since 2013.
East Buchanan fans cheer as the team enters the field

East Buchanan fans cheer as the team enters the field Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. East Buchanan beat Marceline High School at the MSHSAA Class 1 Show-Me Bowl 21-7.
Marceline High School assistant coach Jeff Henke goes over formations

Marceline coach Jeff Henke goes over formations with senior William Heller on Saturday in Columbia. Marceline lost 21-7 to East Buchanan. Before the game, the Tigers only lost once this season, to Quincy Notre Dame on Sept. 10.
A pom pom and sign lay on the sideline

A pom pom and sign lay on the sideline at halftime Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Marceline Tigers were down 14-0 at the half.
Dave Evers, Charlie Lardner and Mike Smugala watch the game

From left, Dave Evers, Charlie Lardner and Mike Smugala watch the game between St. Mary’s and St. Pius X on Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia. Evers, Lardner and Smugala wore matching letterman jackets from their time playing for St. Mary’s in 1976.
Jackson Ziegler, 9, cheers on the St. Mary’s Dragons

Jackson Ziegler, 9, cheers on the St. Mary’s Dragons on Saturday during the MSHSAA Class 3 title game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Ziegler chanted “Let’s go, Dragons” during the game. St. Mary’s beat St. Pius X 56-0.
East Buchanan shakes hands with Marceline

East Buchanan shakes hands with Marceline after the MSHSAA Class 1 Show-Me Bowl Saturday at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Bulldogs became the Class 1 State Champions after beating the Tigers.
Vincent Cox and Jack Mosh wipe their eyes

St. Pius X’s Vincent Cox, left, and Jack Mosh wipe their eyes after their loss to St. Mary’s on Saturday on Faurot Field in Columbia. Despite making it to the Class 3 Championship, it was an emotional loss for St. Pius X.
St. Mary's linebacker Darrius Jones hold the state championship trophy

St. Mary’s linebacker Darius Jones holds the state championship trophy Saturday after the MSHSAA Class 3 title game at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. The Dragons defeated the Warriors 56-0.
Dragons players hold up the state champions trophy

Dragons players hold up the state champions trophy Saturday at the MSHSAA Class 3 Finals at Faurot Field in Columbia. The Dragons’ last game was a 62-16 win in the semifinal round against Mexico.
Anthony Simone answers a question

St. Pius X coach Anthony Simone answers a question during the post-game press conference Saturday at Memorial Stadium in Columbia. Simone expressed how proud he was of his players despite the outcome.

 Photos by Kate Cassady, Holden Green, Robbie Liapis and Elizabeth Underwood.

Produced by Megan Matty and Emmalee Reed.

Cover photo by Holden Green.

