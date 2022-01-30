Chiefs fall to Bengals in AFC Championship

Fans decked out in red and gold braved the cold to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Kansas City. This was the Chiefs' fourth consecutive AFC Championship appearance. They lost 27-24 in overtime.
The Chiefs took the lead early with a touchdown minutes into the first quarter. Kansas City's offense dominated most of the game and put the Chiefs up 21-10 at halftime.
The Bengals fought back and tied the game 21-21 at the end of the third quarter. The game went into overtime after both teams made field goals in the fourth quarter.
Kansas City won the coin toss but lost after Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal. The Chiefs' season ends with the loss and the Bengals move onto the Super Bowl.
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.