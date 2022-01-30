 Skip to main content
Chiefs fall to Bengals in AFC Championship

Fans decked out in red and gold braved the cold to watch the Kansas City Chiefs play the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Kansas City. This was the Chiefs' fourth consecutive AFC Championship appearance. They lost 27-24 in overtime.

The Chiefs took the lead early with a touchdown minutes into the first quarter. Kansas City's offense dominated most of the game and put the Chiefs up 21-10 at halftime. 

The Bengals fought back and tied the game 21-21 at the end of the third quarter. The game went into overtime after both teams made field goals in the fourth quarter.

Kansas City won the coin toss but lost after Bengals kicker Evan McPherson made a 31-yard field goal. The Chiefs' season ends with the loss and the Bengals move onto the Super Bowl.

Shaun Hix tailgates outside of Arrowhead Stadium

Shaun Hix of Cincinnati, Ohio, tailgates outside Arrowhead Stadium before the AFC Championship Sunday in Kansas City.
Fans enter Arrowhead Stadium

Fans enter Arrowhead Stadium before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Kansas City.
Players warm up on the field

Players warm up on the field at Arrowhead Stadium before the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes kneels on the field before the AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in Kansas City.
Chiefs fans cheer during the AFC championship game

Chiefs fans cheer during the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Kansas City.
Mecole Hardman celebrates during the first half

Mecole Hardman celebrates during the first half of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes looks to pass

Patrick Mahomes looks to pass Sunday in Kansas City. 
Mecole Hardman catches a 3-yard pass

Chiefs wide receiver Mecole Hardman catches a 3-yard pass for a touchdown Sunday in Kansas City.
L'Jarius Sneed celebrates with teammates

Chiefs cornerback L'Jarius Sneed, center, celebrates with teammates Willie Gay Jr. and Charvarius Ward after intercepting a pass Sunday in Kansas City.
Clyde Edwards-Helaire carries the ball

Running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire, right, carries the ball during the first half Sunday in Kansas City.
Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Trey Hendrickson

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes is sacked by Bengals defensive end Trey Hendrickson, middle right, Sunday in Kansas City.
Joe Burrow breaks a tackle attempt

Joe Burrow breaks a tackle attempt Chris Jones, left, on Sunday in Kansas City.
Evan McPherson kicks a 52-yard field goal

Cincinnati Bengals kicker Evan McPherson kicks a 52-yard field goal during the AFC Championship Game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Kansas City.
Fans watch the game

Fans watch the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Kansas City. 
Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrates with teammates

Bengals kicker Evan McPherson celebrates with teammates after kicking a 31-yard field goal during overtime to win the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Kansas City. The Bengals beat the Chiefs 27-24.
Willie Gray Jr. sits on the bench at the end of the game

Chiefs middle linebacker Willie Gay Jr. sits on the bench at the end of the AFC Championship Game on Sunday in Kansas City. The Chiefs lost to the Bengals 27-24.
