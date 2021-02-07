Chiefs fumble in Super Bowl loss to Buccaneers

On their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. The Chiefs couldn't stop the Buccaneer's high-powered offense led by veteran Tom Brady in his tenth Super Bowl appearance. The Buccaneers tallied touchdown after touchdown on the Chiefs, finishing the game 31-9.
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
