Chiefs fumble in Super Bowl loss to Buccaneers

On their second consecutive trip to the Super Bowl, the Kansas City Chiefs fell to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Florida. The Chiefs couldn't stop the Buccaneer's high-powered offense led by veteran Tom Brady in his tenth Super Bowl appearance. The Buccaneers tallied touchdown after touchdown on the Chiefs, finishing the game 31-9.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes looks to throw against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers during the second half of the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. 
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs line up

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs line up for an extra point during the second half of the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrates after an interception

Tampa Bay Buccaneers strong safety Antoine Winfield Jr. celebrates after an interception against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second half of the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa, Fla.
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the turf

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the turf during the second half of the Super Bowl against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. 
Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston celebrates

Tampa Bay Buccaneers defensive end William Gholston celebrates during the second half of the Super Bowl against the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. 
Fireworks explode after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs

Fireworks explode after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defeated the Kansas City Chiefs in the Super Bowl on Sunday in Tampa, Fla. The Buccaneers defeated the Chiefs 31-9 to win the Super Bowl. 

