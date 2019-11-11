You are the owner of this article.
Columbia battles the brrrrrrr

Editor's Note

This story was updated at 6:50 p.m. Monday to include information about Tuesday's two-hour delayed start for Columbia Public Schools and again at 8 p.m. to include the overnight plow shift.

Tuesday has brought more weather misery for Columbia residents as early morning temperatures set a record low for this date following Monday's record snowfall.

The National Weather Service in St. Louis tweeted that Columbia had set a record low temperature of 7 degrees, eclipsing the previous record low of 9 set in 1911.  

Drivers were warned that roads could be hazardous Tuesday, thanks to overnight freezing. 

Between 7 a.m. and noon Tuesday there had been eight reported injury accidents and 10 reported non-injury accidents, said Chuck Mastalski, day shift supervisor for 911 for the Boone County Sheriff's Department.

"We ask motorists to slow down because of the road conditions," Mastalski said. "We still have a lot of slick areas."

Mastalski said 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. seems to be the peak time for these weather-related accidents due to rush hour.

There were two minor accidents Tuesday morning involving Columbia Public Schools buses, CPS spokesperson Michelle Baumstark said in an email. Schools had a two-hour delayed start today.

There were no injuries, and both involved cars hitting buses. Students were able to make it to school with some delays in pick-ups, she said.

Kate Turmo leaves Starbucks Coffee on Ninth Street

Kate Turmo leaves the Starbucks on Ninth Street on Monday with two cold brew coffees in hand. “I’m very late,” she said.
Two students walk by MU's Francis Quadrangle

Two students walk by MU's Francis Quadrangle on Monday morning. The university had not distributed salt on any sidewalks or walkways prior to the snowfall despite the weather forecast. The university and Columbia Public Schools operated on regular schedule.

Columbia Fire Division Chief Clayton Farr Jr. said Monday evening that city and Missouri Department of Transportation crews remained on the job to treat priority routes. Residential streets will be addressed when they can be, Farr said. 

"Certainly I believe we could see the potential for continued traffic concerned or poor road conditions as the weather continues to deteriorate in terms of temperature," Farr said.

"As always we would encourage people to utilize caution and drive appropriately, drive defensively for winter operations."

The city announced that a nine-person plow crew went to work at 7 p.m. Monday for an overnight plow shift. Shifts were scheduled to return to normal at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday "to continue responding to the road conditions," according to the city's news release. 

On Monday night, Columbia Public Schools announced a two-hour delayed start for Tuesday morning. Dismissal times will stay the same. The schools operated on regular schedules Monday.

City workers shovel snow off the sidewalk

City workers shovel snow off sidewalks Monday in downtown Columbia to make the pavement less slippery and safer for pedestrians to walk on.
MU students Alex Popesku, left, and Austin Pitfor sit in Chipolte

MU students Alex Popesku, left, and Austin Pitfor sit Monday in Chipotle while snow falls. Popesku said the traffic coming to campus was a little bit better than he thought.
Snow and water droplets pool on two city parking meters near Hitt Street

Snow and water droplets pool on two city parking meters Monday morning near Hitt Street. Both meters were not in use.

Columbia Regional Airport reported several flight cancellations and delays attributed primarily to problems at airports in Chicago.

A record 1.1 inches of snow fell Monday at the airport, breaking the previous record set in 1911 of 0.4 inches, according to the National Weather Service.

Meteorologist Jayson Gosselin said the agency was seeing reports on Twitter and social media that as much as 3 to 4 inches had fallen in the Columbia area, but those were not official weather service observations.

The pavement remains untouched by snow on Elm Street

The pavement remains untouched by snow where a car was once parked Monday on Elm Street. Missouri Department of Transportation, along with the city and county road departments, are out treating the roads, according to Chuck Mastalski, day shift supervisor for 911 for the Boone County sheriff's office.
Snow is caked onto a group of bikes near Brookside Downtown

Snow is caked onto a group of bikes parked Monday outside of Brookside Downtown. The recorded low for the morning was 25 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Missouri Highway Patrol Troop F, which includes Boone County in its patrol area, tweeted at 5 p.m. that it had responded to 207 calls for service that included 89 crashes and 67 slide-offs but reported only eight injuries and no fatalaties.

As of Monday afternoon, the Columbia Fire Department had responded to about 20 accidents, Farr said. Farr said they have mostly been slide-offs with some attributed to speed or road conditions. He said some accidents caused minor injuries.

"The majority by far have been non-injury," Farr said.

Farr also said the accidents have mostly occurred on I-70 and Highway 63.

MU junior Olivia Johnson walks to class near Peace Park

MU junior Olivia Johnson walks to class Monday near MU's Peace Park. "I do not enjoy the snow right now, because I am sick," Johnson, a hospitality management major, said.
Flurries of snow descend and swirl in the air at Dumas Apartments

Flurries of snow descend and swirl in the air Monday at Dumas Apartments. KOMU Chief Meteorologist Kenton Gewecke predicted Sunday evening that the snow would continue through the morning in the Columbia area and stop early Monday afternoon.

As of Monday afternoon, the Boone County Sheriff's Department had responded to roughly 24 accidents since 9 a.m., said Amanda McIntosh, lead telecommunicator for emergency dispatch. 

Kevin Wolfe, operations manager at Carl's Towing and Recovery on I-70, said their trucks were out all day, having responded to 19 calls by late afternoon. 

Wolfe said that the main causes of accidents his team has seen are inattention and speeding. "People try to drive like it's normal conditions," he said. 

When Columbia saw extremely icy conditions in February, Wolfe said Carl's received less calls then than now.

"It's funny because everybody calls it the first snow of the year, but it's really the first snow of the season," he said. "I have noticed, being in this field, that once this main course (of snow) hits, then everybody gets a little bit smarter."

The Activity and Recreation Center, Armory Sports and Community Center, Columbia Boone County Public Health and Human Services, Columbia Mall, Columbia Public Library and the Salvation Army locations will be available as warming centers during their usual business hours.

In addition to usual shelter services offered in Columbia, the Salvation Army Harbor House will offer about 15 additional cot spaces tonight to walk-in clients because of the extreme winter weather.

MU moved its noon Veterans Day wreath-laying ceremony inside Memorial Student Union because of the storm.   

Lance Bezner blows snow off the sidewalk outside Lee's Market

Lance Bezner blows snow off the sidewalk Monday outside Lee’s Market. Bezner is the owner of The Mowing Magician, which offers commercial or residential services such as snow removal and lawn care. Bezner said this is his 36th year removing snow in Columbia.

Lance Bezner blows snow off the sidewalk outside Lee’s Market

The Columbia Police Department will continue to monitor the weather and road conditions and Community Relations Specialist Jeff Pitts said they encourage drivers to allow enough time to get to their destinations.

Water drops are frozen on a green leaf outside of Hitt Street

Water drops are frozen on a green leaf Monday outside Hitt Street parking garage. According to Missouri Agricultural Experiment Station’s report, the temperature around 2:30 p.m. was 20 degrees.
An illuminated lamp shines through a snow-covered bush

An illuminated lamp shines through a snow-covered bush Monday near Ninth Street. According to the National Weather Service, the sun is supposed to make an appearance Tuesday and temperatures will rise to the high 40s by Friday.

Karlan Seville, community manager for MU’s division of operations, said that the city of Columbia, which has a contract with the university for its Tiger Line Shuttles, has not indicated a change in the shuttles’ schedules. 

 Apartment shuttles to and from MU have been running with only slight delays during the thick of the snowfall. 

Shuttles to Grindstone Canyon have been dropping off passengers outside of their property on Old 63 instead of the parking lot due to slick conditions, according to community assistant Becca Muich.

Laila Palmieri, 3, plays with her mother

Laila Palmieri, 3, plays with her mother, Elizabeth Braaten Palmieri, on Monday at Peace Park. Elizabeth’s husband works in the MU International Center’s study abroad department, and she brings her daughter to Peace Park regularly while waiting for her husband to get off work.

Statewide, Missouri Department of Transportation officials says several roads are covered or partly covered with snow, mostly in the eastern part of the state.

Kaitlynn Hoevelmann contributed to this report.

Supervising editor is Fred Anklam.

Visuals produced by Jacob Moscovitch, Elliot Bauman and Bailey Valadez.

  • Jacob Moscovitch is a second year student at the Missouri School of Journalism with a focus on photojournalism.

