Columbia climbing ascends in popularity

Anthony Bradford, made minuscule by the reddish sandstone cliff before him, dipped a sweaty hand into a small fabric bag attached to the harness around his hips. His hand emerged white, covered in chalk to dehydrate his skin and increase the friction between him and the rock he is about to scale.
More friction means a better grip. And a better grip means less chance of falling.
“I’m kind of nervous,” he said, smiling.
Bradford, 19, and over 40 other climbers from MU made a trip to Horseshoe Canyon Ranch, a rock climbing hotspot in Jasper, Arkansas, on Sept. 9. The group, made up of experienced and first-time climbers alike, spent the next two days “sending it” up dozens of climbing routes marked by metal bolts drilled into the rock face.
“It’s a weird sport in that it’s very competitive if you want it to be, but it’s not like soccer where it’s all about the competition,” Bradford said. “You can just be a casual climber and not feel bad about yourself.”
Attendance was almost three times higher this year than in the previous Horseshoe Canyon Ranch trip. Increased interest in climbing at the university level reflects the sport’s rising popularity on a global scale.
The climbing movie “Free Solo” won the Academy Award for best documentary feature film in 2019. At the 2020 Summer Olympics, which was held in 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, sport climbing became a category for the first time.
MU Climbing Club president Zoë Spriggs also attributed the club’s new success to its efforts to be more actively inclusive.
“Climbing has traditionally been really dominated by straight, white men,” she said. “One of my goals is to make sure that we’re trying our best to expand access. We want to be able to bring people of any type of marginalized group into the fold.”
Jim Karpowicz, 66, has been climbing in Columbia for over 40 years and sees a shift in how the local climbing community is organizing itself. He remembers seeing the same 10 to 20 people, or “hardcore crushers,” in his terms, at the local climbing spots. With the new construction of CoMo Rocks, an indoor climbing gym, Karpowicz said he feels more people have access to the sport in one concentrated place.
His roots lie in outdoor climbing, though. Newer climbers like Bradford and Spriggs can thank him for setting some of the local routes.
“I’ve certainly climbed up some bluffs with a drill and put some bolts on stuff,” he said. “It’s never really been an issue here, amazingly.”
Even though the geology in other states like Arkansas and Colorado is more well-known for climbing, Karpowicz said he appreciates Columbia’s close access to climbing spots.
“I find it curious when people quiz me about, ‘Oh, is there climbing outside? Do you climb outside?’ Like yeah, duh!” he said. “There is nothing more beautiful than the fall when the leaves are turning and you have the sun setting and bouncing off the river and lighting up the cliffs with this beautiful orange light.”
As more mid-Missourians turn to climbing as a hobby, Karpowicz advises new climbers to maintain good relationships with landowners, as most of the popular climbing areas in Boone County are on private land.
“Large groups, music, hammocks — that tends to kind of mess things up a little bit,” he said. “It’s better to be a little bit stealthy and not call too much attention to yourself. That’s worked for us for years.”