Columbia College lacrosse upsets Benedictine

Benedictine College midfielder Joseph Bianchi, left, faces off against Columbia College’s Peter Jones at the start of the game on Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. Columbia College has four wins and five loses this season.
Columbia College attacker Joseph Reed, left, is defended by Benedictine’s Drew Doran on Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. Reed is the second lead goal scorer for Columbia with 22 goals this season. He netted a hat trick as the Cougars scored an upset victory over eighth-ranked Benedictine.
Columbia College men's lacrosse upset No. 8 Benedictine College on Wednesday March 30, 2022, at Marvin Owens Stadium in Columbia. The Cougers defeated Benedictine 12-10, bringing their season record to 4-5. Their next game is against Mount Vernon Nazarene on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Columbia.