Columbia College lacrosse upsets Benedictine

Columbia College men's lacrosse upset No. 8 Benedictine College on Wednesday March 30, 2022, at Marvin Owens Stadium in Columbia. The Cougers defeated Benedictine 12-10, bringing their season record to 4-5. Their next game is against Mount Vernon Nazarene on Friday, April 1, 2022, in Columbia.

Benedictine College midfielder Joseph Bianchi

Benedictine College midfielder Joseph Bianchi, left, faces off against Columbia College’s Peter Jones at the start of the game on Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. Columbia College has four wins and five loses this season.
Benedictine College midfielder Curtis Wesley

Benedictine College midfielder Curtis Wesley runs up the field Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Stadium in Columbia. Benedictine College has five wins and four loses this season.
Benedictine College’s Connor Buckley, left, guards against Columbia College’s Derek Howard

Benedictine College’s Connor Buckley, left, guards against Columbia College’s Derek Howard, on Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Columbia College and Benedictine College players scramble for a loose ball

Columbia College and Benedictine College players scramble for a loose ball Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. Columbia College defeated Benedictine 12-10.
Columbia College attacker John Thomas

Columbia College attacker John Thomas runs from the defensive zone Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. Thomas leads Columbia College’s team in goals scored with 24 goals this season.
Columbia College attacker Joseph Reed

Columbia College attacker Joseph Reed, left, is defended by Benedictine’s Drew Doran on Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. Reed is the second lead goal scorer for Columbia with 22 goals this season. He netted a hat trick as the Cougars scored an upset victory over eighth-ranked Benedictine.
Columbia College’s John Thomas throws the ball

Columbia College’s John Thomas throws the ball up field into the offensive zone Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia.
Kellen Brechbill, left, embraces his teammate John Thomas

Kellen Brechbill, left, embraces his teammate John Thomas after Thomas scored against Benedictine on Wednesday at R. Marvin Owens Field in Columbia. The Cougars won 12-10.

