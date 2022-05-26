Columbia Public Schools students celebrate their last day of school

First grader Doniyar Ismoilova leaves school for the summer Thursday with his mother, Dilyara Kambarova, and sister, Dinara Ismoilova, at West Boulevard Elementary School in Columbia. Kambarova said her son was sad to say goodbye to his first grade teacher.
Teacher Seth Hein high-fives brothers Heikkila Eatinger-Sprague, center, and John Eatinger-Sprague on Thursday at West Boulevard Elementary School. Hein, the physical education teacher at the school, is known as Coach Hein by his students.
Students smiled and said goodbye to their teachers as they left school for the summer Thursday at West Boulevard Elementary School. Students at Columbia Public Schools were released early for the last day of the school year.