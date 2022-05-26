 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Columbia Public Schools students celebrate their last day of school

Columbia Public Schools students celebrate their last day of school

Students smiled and said goodbye to their teachers as they left school for the summer Thursday at West Boulevard Elementary School. Students at Columbia Public Schools were released early for the last day of the school year.

Teacher Seth Hein high-fives brothers Heikkila Eatinger-Sprague

Teacher Seth Hein high-fives brothers Heikkila Eatinger-Sprague, center, and John Eatinger-Sprague on Thursday at West Boulevard Elementary School. Hein, the physical education teacher at the school, is known as Coach Hein by his students.
First grader Doniyar Ismoilova leaves school for the summer

First grader Doniyar Ismoilova leaves school for the summer Thursday with his mother, Dilyara Kambarova, and sister, Dinara Ismoilova, at West Boulevard Elementary School in Columbia. Kambarova said her son was sad to say goodbye to his first grade teacher. 
Jenna Bennett hugs a student as he gets on the bus

Jenna Bennett hugs a student Thursday as he gets on the bus at West Boulevard Elementary School. Bennett is a first grade teacher at the school.
From left, Julie Wood talks to Harvey Munter and Claire Syler

From left, Julie Wood talks to Harvey Munter and Claire Syler on Thursday outside Sparky’s Homemade Ice Cream in Columbia. Many students visited Sparky’s to celebrate the last day of school.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you