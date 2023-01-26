Bruce Harlin practices fanning out cards while dealing at Columbia Supreme’s First Annual Casino Night on Thursday at The Atrium in Columbia. Attendees were served food and drinks as they played blackjack, roulette, craps, plinko and made bids on a silent auction.
Anthony Johnson, left, and Vesna Johnson prepare to have their photo taken on Thursday at The Atrium in Columbia. Anthony Johnson founded Columbia Supreme in 2018 and coaches several basketball teams while helping families pay for their children’s sports.
Mike Messer, left, and Bryan Ninichuck play blackjack on Thursday at The Atrium in Columbia. The event raised money for Columbia Supreme, a club that helps underprivileged youth athletes play basketball, run track and field and receive a better education.
From left, Chris Kircher gives chips to Jack McCallister and Jacob Lewis while playing roulette on Thursday at The Atrium in Columbia. “Our sports programs cost families one third the amount of others,” said Columbia Supreme Founder Anthony Johnson.
Anthony Johnson helped plan Columbia Supreme's First Annual Casino Night on Thursday at The Atrium in Columbia. The event, sponsored by The Giving Branch, raised money for Columbia Supreme, a club that sponsors underprivileged youth sports and child enrichment.
Attendees were served food and drinks and played blackjack, roulette, craps, plinko and bid on a silent auction.
Johnson founded Columbia Supreme in 2018 with the goal of serving the community he grew up in.
“Our sports program costs $500 a player, while other programs might cost around $1,500,” said Johnson. Columbia Supreme provides a much more affordable option for low-income families with children hoping to play sports.