Columbians move outside as temperatures skyrocket

From left, Rex Morgan, Ron Webb, Doren Dabey and Jerry Lucchesi laugh and talk Tuesday at Stephens Lake Park in Columbia. The group, along with other friends, started coming to the park once a week to keep in touch during the pandemic.
Marcia Muskrat feeds pieces of bread to her dog Bodhi on Tuesday at Tellers Gallery & Bar in Columbia. Muskrat visited Columbia and said she enjoyed the warm weather after leaving the snow in Colorado.
University of Missouri sophomore Eryka McIntyre practices tai chi Tuesday at Francis Quadrangle on the MU campus in Columbia. McIntyre said she was taking time out of the day for some self-care and to take advantage of the nice weather.
University of Missouri junior Jim Karl throws a frisbee for Kali on Tuesday at the Francis Quadrangle on the MU campus in Columbia. Karl went to the Francis Quadrangle to play with Kali and enjoy the weather.
University of Missouri junior Elizabeth Gunter, left, and senior Kristina Nadler attend a Zoom meeting for their Advanced Physiology of Domestic Animals class Tuesday at the Francis Quadrangle on the MU campus in Columbia. The students decided to attend their class outside to enjoy the weather.
From left, Jim Marz, Bri Heath, Rohan Ell, Quinn Bryan and Ben Walters spend Tuesday afternoon at Cosmo Skate Park in Columbia. “I missed this,” Walters said. “I’m glad we’re getting some good weather before the storms hit.”
Snow fell from the sky last Tuesday; today, only sunbeams were present as Columbia citizens went outside to enjoy the weather.
People flocked outside to play with their dogs, skate, play music and visit friends.
"We haven't been outside to do this in forever. I'm sweating," Chad Vishy, who was playing roller hockey at Cosmo Park, said.
"Yeah, feels a lot different from being stuck inside all day, I'll tell you what," friend Jason Furrer said.
Sanborn Field Weather Station recorded a high temperature of 81 degrees Fahrenheit. The record high for April 27 in Columbia is 90 degrees, which occurred in 1956, according to the National Weather Service.
KOMU forecasts a high temperature of 72 degrees with a 90% chance of precipitation Wednesday.