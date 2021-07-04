Columbia's Fourth of July celebration, in pictures

Fourth of July celebrants watch kids navigate the bounce-obstacle course Sunday at Flat Branch Park. The park was a hive of activity with crafts, food, community booths and music at Columbia’s Fourth of July celebrations.
From left, volunteers Faith Powell and Ta’Mija Smith help Grady McClendon, 8, craft a red, white and blue flower Sunday at Flat Branch Park. Powell and Smith volunteered Sunday to gain professional experience.
Colette Brumbaugh sketches The BelAirs on Sunday at Flat Branch Park. Brumbaugh, winner of an annual sketchbook competition, said she takes her sketchbook with her everywhere and likes to work from life.
Margaret Hiatt stands on the base of a light pole to watch fireworks with her family Sunday at Broadway Marketplace. Her family was en route to North Carolina from Utah, and stopped in Columbia to celebrate the Fourth. This photo was made using an in-camera double exposure, photographing first the fireworks and then turning the lens on the people who watched.
LEFT: Groups of people gathered on the hillside of Broadway Marketplace to watch fireworks explode Sunday in Columbia. RIGHT: A couple watches fireworks on the hillside behind Broadway Marketplace on Sunday. Both photos were made using an in-camera double exposure, photographing first the fireworks and then turning the lens on the people who watched.
I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor.
Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu
