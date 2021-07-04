You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Columbia's Fourth of July celebration, in pictures

  • 1 min to read

Columbians painted the town red, white and blue Sunday in celebration of the Fourth of July. 

Festivities began with a block party at Flat Branch Park, where visitors were treated to all kinds of attractions, including bounce houses, craft stations, live music and food trucks. 

Festivities continued into the night with fireworks set off at American Legion Park. 

Alaya Ishfaq paints the street

Alaya Ishfaq, 2, paints the street Sunday at Flat Branch Park in Columbia. Her parents planned to visit the activity booths, eat food and have Alaya play with other kids.
Fourth of July celebrants watch kids navigate the bounce house

Fourth of July celebrants watch kids navigate the bounce-obstacle course Sunday at Flat Branch Park. The park was a hive of activity with crafts, food, community booths and music at Columbia’s Fourth of July celebrations.
Faith Powell and Ta’Mija Smith help Grady McClendon craft a flower

From left, volunteers Faith Powell and Ta’Mija Smith help Grady McClendon, 8, craft a red, white and blue flower Sunday at Flat Branch Park. Powell and Smith volunteered Sunday to gain professional experience.
A worker tosses kettle corn

A worker tosses kettle corn Sunday at Flat Branch Park. In addition to kettle corn, park visitors could eat at food trucks such as Jamaican Jerk Hut, Big Daddy’s BBQ, Kona Ice and more.
Bella Le naps in Anh Nguyen's arms

Bella Le naps in Anh Nguyen’s arms Sunday at Flat Branch Park. The Le and Nguyen families found a shady spot under a spreading tree to set up their picnic blanket.
Lacey Nacarto tries on her crown creation

Lacey Nacarto tries on her crown creation at a craft tent Sunday at Flat Branch Park. Kids could make crowns with animal-themed U.S. patriotism stickers.
Flat Branch Park visitors set up chairs and blankets

Flat Branch Park visitors set up chairs and blankets in the shade while they watched musical acts Sunday in Columbia. Performers included Violet and Phylshawn, Crooked Fix and The BelAirs.
Dave Pruitt of The BelAirs performs

Dave Pruitt of The BelAirs performs Sunday at Flat Branch Park. The band, consisting of members Dave and Dick Pruitt and Michael Cherry, played a bluesy rock blend for Sunday’s audience.
Colette Brumbaugh sketches The BelAirs

Colette Brumbaugh sketches The BelAirs on Sunday at Flat Branch Park. Brumbaugh, winner of an annual sketchbook competition, said she takes her sketchbook with her everywhere and likes to work from life.
Firework sparks fall through the air

Firework sparks fall through the air Sunday in Columbia. The fireworks were shot off from American Legion Park but were able to be seen from other places in the city.
Margaret Hiatt stands on the base of a light pole

Margaret Hiatt stands on the base of a light pole to watch fireworks with her family Sunday at Broadway Marketplace. Her family was en route to North Carolina from Utah, and stopped in Columbia to celebrate the Fourth. This photo was made using an in-camera double exposure, photographing first the fireworks and then turning the lens on the people who watched.

Fireworks are seen going off Sunday from Boone Hospital.

EMMALEE REED/MISSOURIAN

firework diptych

LEFT: Groups of people gathered on the hillside of Broadway Marketplace to watch fireworks explode Sunday in Columbia. RIGHT: A couple watches fireworks on the hillside behind Broadway Marketplace on Sunday. Both photos were made using an in-camera double exposure, photographing first the fireworks and then turning the lens on the people who watched.
Fireworks are shot off from American Legion Park

Fireworks are shot off Sunday from American Legion Park in Columbia. The park was closed to spectators, so people flocked to parks and hills to view the show. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Assistant city editor, grad student studying investigative reporting and photojournalism. You can reach me at cjmx5d@umsystem.edu or in the newsroom at 882-5700.

  • I am an Assistant Director of Photography at the Missourian and a photojournalism graduate student at MU's School of Journalism. In the past, I've worked as an education reporter, staff photographer and photo editor. Reach me at ejrxch@umsystem.edu

Recommended for you