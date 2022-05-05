 Skip to main content
COMOEd Scholars take the next step to becoming teachers

Quenia Butler signs the COMOEd contract

Quenia Butler signs the COMOEd contract Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Butler, a Hickman student, plans to attend Central Methodist University.

 Eileen Wisniowicz/Missourian

Three Columbia Public Schools students participated in the annual COMOEd signing ceremony Thursday evening at Battle High School.

Anyha Cain and Huntar Salem from Battle and Quenia Butler from Hickman High School all signed commitment papers to receive a full-ride scholarship to an area college. After graduating, they will return to teach in the Columbia Public Schools district.

Hunter Salem poses for a photo

Huntar Salem, center, poses for a photo with family and University of Missouri representatives during the COMOEd signing ceremony Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Salem plans to attend the University of Missouri.
Anyha Cain, Quenia Butler, Labea Butler and Quentin Butler listen to speakers

From left, Anyha Cain, Quenia Butler, Labea Butler and Quentin Butler listen to speakers address Cain on Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Cain and Quenia both signed as two of the three newest recipients of the COMOEd scholarship.

The three students have been working toward this award since their eighth grade year, when they went through an interview process to be selected for the program. Then, every summer of high school the students interned with the program by teaching at local elementary schools.

Whitney Moore and Nicolle Adair speak during the ceremony

From left, Whitney Moore, COMOEd assistant supervisor, and Nicolle Adair, COMOEd supervisor, speak during the COMOEd signing ceremony on Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Moore teared up as she addressed the students she has worked with for the past four years.

Nicolle Adair, COMOEd supervisor, said she can tell that all three students have the hearts to be educators. The students worked closely with Adair and Whitney Moore, assistant supervisor of COMOEd. Moore said she is excited “to see them grow and to know they’re going to change the lives of so many kids.”

Cain and Butler will attend Central Methodist University, and Salem will attend the University of Missouri.

Keziah Segovia, Anyha Cain and Niyia Morris pose for a photo

From left, Keziah Segovia, Anyha Cain and Niyia Morris pose for a photo on Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Cain, who is a recipient of the COMOEd scholarship, plans to attend Central Methodist University.
A crowd takes photo of the COMOEd Scholars

A crowd takes photos of the three COMOEd scholars as they sign their commitment papers Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. The crowd was filled with friends, family, teachers and past recipients.
Monica Naylor smiles

Attendees applaud Monica Naylor at the COMOEd signing ceremony Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Naylor, who founded the program 20 years ago, said the program has grown and changed throughout the years and that she always tries to make it to the annual ceremony.
Isabel Florence-Young and Serenity Washington applaud

Isabel Florence-Young, left, and Serenity Washington applaud on Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Both Florence-Young and Washington were past recipients of the COMOEd scholarship.
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood

Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood speaks Thursday at the COMOEd signing ceremony at Battle High School in Columbia. Yearwood talked about how important it is to have a diversified staff in education.
  • Eileen Wisniowicz is a photographer at the Columbia Missourian. She can be reached at ejw9mc@umsystem.edu.

