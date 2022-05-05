COMOEd Scholars take the next step to becoming teachers

Attendees applaud Monica Naylor at the COMOEd signing ceremony Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Naylor, who founded the program 20 years ago, said the program has grown and changed throughout the years and that she always tries to make it to the annual ceremony.
From left, Anyha Cain, Quenia Butler, Labea Butler and Quentin Butler listen to speakers address Cain on Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Cain and Quenia both signed as two of the three newest recipients of the COMOEd scholarship.
A crowd takes photos of the three COMOEd scholars as they sign their commitment papers Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. The crowd was filled with friends, family, teachers and past recipients.
Huntar Salem, center, poses for a photo with family and University of Missouri representatives during the COMOEd signing ceremony Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Salem plans to attend the University of Missouri.
From left, Keziah Segovia, Anyha Cain and Niyia Morris pose for a photo on Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Cain, who is a recipient of the COMOEd scholarship, plans to attend Central Methodist University.
From left, Whitney Moore, COMOEd assistant supervisor, and Nicolle Adair, COMOEd supervisor, speak during the COMOEd signing ceremony on Thursday at Battle High School in Columbia. Moore teared up as she addressed the students she has worked with for the past four years.
Columbia Public Schools Superintendent Brian Yearwood speaks Thursday at the COMOEd signing ceremony at Battle High School in Columbia. Yearwood talked about how important it is to have a diversified staff in education.
Three Columbia Public Schools students participated in the annual COMOEd signing ceremony Thursday evening at Battle High School.
Anyha Cain and Huntar Salem from Battle and Quenia Butler from Hickman High School all signed commitment papers to receive a full-ride scholarship to an area college. After graduating, they will return to teach in the Columbia Public Schools district.
The three students have been working toward this award since their eighth grade year, when they went through an interview process to be selected for the program. Then, every summer of high school the students interned with the program by teaching at local elementary schools.
Nicolle Adair, COMOEd supervisor, said she can tell that all three students have the hearts to be educators. The students worked closely with Adair and Whitney Moore, assistant supervisor of COMOEd. Moore said she is excited “to see them grow and to know they’re going to change the lives of so many kids.”
Cain and Butler will attend Central Methodist University, and Salem will attend the University of Missouri.