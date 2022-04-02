 Skip to main content
Cougars conclude sweep of Hannibal LaGrange

In the final contest of their three-game series, Columbia College beat Hannibal LaGrange 13-6, concluding their sweep of the Trojans. The win raises the Cougars' overall record to 24-5. Their next game is Tuesday, April 5 at their home field against Baptist Bible College.

Cameron Bardell swings at a ball

Cameron Bardell swings at a ball during a game against Hannibal LaGrange on Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Cougars won all three games in the series.
Kellen Williamson goes in for a high-five from his teammates

Kellen Williamson goes in for a high-five from his teammates while coming off the field against Hannibal LaGrange on Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Williamson, a Battle alum, prevented four stolen bases during the game.
A stray baseball rests on top of a net

A stray baseball rests on top of a net during a game between Columbia College and Hannibal LaGrange on Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. The Cougars won the game 13-6.
Hannibal LaGrange’s River Thompson pitches

Hannibal LaGrange’s River Thompson pitches to Kellen Williamson during a game Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Thompson and his teammates lost 13-6 to Columbia College.
Braden Desonia high-fives student athletic assistant Tanner Williamson

Braden Desonia high-fives student athletic assistant Tanner Williamson while walking off the field Saturday at Battle High School in Columbia. Desonia had three hits during the game, which the Cougars won 13-6 to clinch the weekend series.
  • George Frey is a junior photojournalism student, minoring in East Asian studies.

