Cultural Association of India hosts 30th annual India Nite

The Cultural Association of India presented the 30th annual India Nite, celebrating the 75th Independence year of India on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The event featured dancers, live music, and appreciation of all things India. All types of dance from classical to drama to folk fusion to Bollywood were performed, as the dancers got to show off the skills they had worked on since their last show. People of all ages were able to participate on stage, and the audience showed their support for every performance.

A choir of children sing on stage

A choir of children sing on stage to mark the beginning of India Nite on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The group, Shishu Vihar, led an invocation and performed both the Indian and American national anthems.
Paarth Pandit plays the role of young Krishna

Paarth Pandit plays the role of a young Krishna in a dance drama on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The drama detailed the story of Lord Krishna’s life and defeat of Kaliya.
Nirvana Parashar, center, looks down the line of children

Nirvana Parashar, center, looks down the line of children during a Bollywood song medley on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The children were dressed as different Indian historical figures.
Smrita Dorairajan performs a classical dance

Smrita Dorairajan performs a classical dance with the group Shringara on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Dorairajan had also danced previously with Vande Bharatham in the first act of the night.
Members of Sangam perform a folk fusion dance

Members of Sangam perform a folk fusion dance on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Dancers of all backgrounds and genders shared the stage together in this high energy and engaging dance.
Karishma Vilas Pandit performs a Marathi folk dance

Karishma Vilas Pandit performs a Marathi folk dance on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Vilas Pandit not only participated in the dance with two other members of Jogwa, but was also the coordinator for the group.
Jia Banerjee dances

Jia Banerjee dances in the group Garba Queens on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Banerjee was one of the 20 members of the group, which used their bright colors and large numbers to provide visually stimulating performance full of movement and interaction.
Parasols rest on the stage

Parasols rest on the stage in preparation for the Garbage Queens performance on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Both colorful parasols and pots lined the front of the stage marking the final dance of the night.
  Photo Editor | Studying Photojournalism and Documentary

