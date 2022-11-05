Cultural Association of India hosts 30th annual India Nite

Karishma Vilas Pandit performs a Marathi folk dance on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Vilas Pandit not only participated in the dance with two other members of Jogwa, but was also the coordinator for the group.
Smrita Dorairajan performs a classical dance with the group Shringara on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Dorairajan had also danced previously with Vande Bharatham in the first act of the night.
Parasols rest on the stage in preparation for the Garbage Queens performance on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Both colorful parasols and pots lined the front of the stage marking the final dance of the night.
Jia Banerjee dances in the group Garba Queens on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. Banerjee was one of the 20 members of the group, which used their bright colors and large numbers to provide visually stimulating performance full of movement and interaction.
A choir of children sing on stage to mark the beginning of India Nite on Saturday at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The group, Shishu Vihar, led an invocation and performed both the Indian and American national anthems.
The Cultural Association of India presented the 30th annual India Nite, celebrating the 75th Independence year of India on Saturday, Nov. 5, 2022, at Jesse Auditorium in Columbia. The event featured dancers, live music, and appreciation of all things India. All types of dance from classical to drama to folk fusion to Bollywood were performed, as the dancers got to show off the skills they had worked on since their last show. People of all ages were able to participate on stage, and the audience showed their support for every performance.