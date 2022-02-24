 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
PHOTO GALLERY

Day 1 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Day 1 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Ukraine civilians piled into trains and cars to flee as Russia launched a full-scale invasion Thursday. Russia unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides, according to the Associated Press.

Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts and had suffered dozens of deaths.

“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.

A view of a damaged car in the aftermath of Russian shelling

A view of a damaged car in the aftermath of Russian shelling, parked in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world. 
Police officers inspect an area

Police officers inspect an area after an apparent Russian strike in Kyiv Ukraine, on Thursday.
Traffic jams are seen as people leave the city

Traffic jams show people leaving the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road

Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen." 
A Ukrainian policeman walks on a platform

A Ukrainian policeman walks on a platform backdropped by people waiting for a Kyiv bound train in Kostiantynivka, the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday.
People try to get into a bus as they leave

People try to get into a bus as they leave Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage

Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.
A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus

A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. 
Demonstrators march with a banner that reads

Demonstrators march with a banner that reads: "Ukraine - Peace, Russia - Freedom", in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.
A police officer detains a woman

A police officer detains a woman during a gathering in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow on Thursday, to protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine and many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, where activists were also arrested. 

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Photo Editor, Fall 2021 Studying Photojournalism Reach me at salnhq@umsystem.edu, or in the newsroom at 882-5720.

Recommended for you