Day 1 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A view of a damaged car in the aftermath of Russian shelling, parked in a street in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee. Ukraine's government said Russian tanks and troops rolled across the border in a “full-scale war” that could rewrite the geopolitical order and whose fallout already reverberated around the world.
Ukrainian servicemen sit atop armored personnel carriers driving on a road in the Donetsk region, eastern Ukraine, on Thursday. Russian President Vladimir Putin on Thursday announced a military operation in Ukraine and warned other countries that any attempt to interfere with the Russian action would lead to "consequences you have never seen."
Local residents wait to buy water at a store during a water outage in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russian troops have launched their anticipated attack on Ukraine. Big explosions were heard before dawn in Kyiv, Kharkiv and Odesa as world leaders decried the start of an Russian invasion that could cause massive casualties and topple Ukraine's democratically elected government.
A woman holds her baby as she gets on a bus leaving Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russia launched a wide-ranging attack on Ukraine on Thursday, hitting cities and bases with airstrikes or shelling, as civilians piled into trains and cars to flee.
Demonstrators march with a banner that reads: "Ukraine - Peace, Russia - Freedom", in Moscow, Russia, on Thursday, after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow on Thursday, protesting against Russia's attack on Ukraine. Many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, and activists were also arrested.
A police officer detains a woman during a gathering in St. Petersburg, Russia, Thursday, after Russia's attack on Ukraine. Hundreds of people gathered in the center of Moscow on Thursday, to protest against Russia's attack on Ukraine and many of the demonstrators were detained. Similar protests took place in other Russian cities, where activists were also arrested.
Ukraine civilians piled into trains and cars to flee as Russia launched a full-scale invasion Thursday. Russia unleashed airstrikes on cities and military bases and sent in troops and tanks from three sides, according to the Associated Press.
Ukrainian officials said their forces were battling Russians on multiple fronts and had suffered dozens of deaths.
“Russia has embarked on a path of evil, but Ukraine is defending itself and won’t give up its freedom,” Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy tweeted.