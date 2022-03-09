Day 13 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A woman, who fled Ukraine, carries tulips she received from a Catholic priest in recognition of International Women's Day, as she walks Tuesday at the train station in Przemysl, Poland. U.N. officials said Tuesday that the Russian onslaught has forced 2 million people to flee Ukraine. It has trapped others inside besieged cities that are running low on food, water and medicine amid the biggest ground war in Europe since World War II.
Veronika Didusenko, Miss Ukraine 2018, who was forced to flee from Ukraine with her 7-year-old son, holds the Ukrainian national flag at a news conference Tuesday at women’s rights attorney Gloria Allred's office in Los Angeles. Didusenko and her son fled the country on Feb. 24 when Russia began to bomb Kyiv, their home city.
During International Women's Day, women fleeing Ukraine felt only the stress of finding a new life for themselves and accompanying children. Due to a decree by Ukrainian government, men aged 18-60 are prohibited from leaving the country in order to serve and defend their home.
The number of refugees reached 2 million Tuesday, according to the United Nations, the fastest exodus Europe has seen since World War II. One million were children. Most others were women.
Women normally receive flowers and chocolates and kisses and speeches. But this time, the messages were tinged with sorrow and pleas for peace.
But some arriving refugees were given spring flowers by the immigration officials and volunteers who greeted them after crossing the borders in Poland and Romania — a reminder of hope for better days to come.