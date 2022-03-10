 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Day 15 of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

The Russian invasion of Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday with Russian forces continuing to lay siege to major cities and desperate civilians hoping to escape through agreed-upon safe corridors.

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Encircled cities have been suffering from shortages of food, medicine, heat and electricity, and thousands of trapped civilians were hoping to leave Thursday during temporary cease-fires the two sides agreed to — though most past attempts failed because of continued Russian shelling.

The top diplomats from Russia and Ukraine met for the countries' highest-level talks since the start of the invasion, but they weren't able to find common ground.

World leaders continued to condemn the Russian airstrike on a maternity hospital in the port city of Mariupol that killed three people, including a child.

A man walks with a bicycle in front of a damaged

A man walks with a bicycle in front of a building damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday.
A man who injured by shelling near his home is treated

A man who was injured by shelling near his home is treated at a hospital in Brovary, north of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
Pryazovskyi State Technical University building is seen damaged by shelling

Pryazovskyi State Technical University building is seen damaged by shelling in Mariupol, Ukraine, Thursday.
The coffin of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn is lowered during his funeral

The coffin of senior police sergeant Roman Rushchyshyn is lowered during his funeral in the village of Soposhyn, outskirts of Lviv, western Ukraine, Thursday in Lviv. Rushchyshyn, a member of the Lviv Special Police Patrol Battalion, was killed in the Luhansk region. Temporary cease-fires to allow evacuations and humanitarian aid have repeatedly faltered, with Ukraine accusing Russia of continuing its bombardments. 
People carry their belongings as they walk along a road

People carry their belongings as they walk along a road by a forest in the Vyshhorod region close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. Russia’s two-week-long war in Ukraine has killed thousands of people and forced more than 2 million others to flee the country, shaking the foundations of European security. 
Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, greets

Senate Intelligence Committee Chairman Mark Warner, D-Va., left, greets Defense Intelligence Agency Director Lt. Gen. Scott Berrier, right, at the start of a hearing on worldwide threats as Russia continues to attack Ukraine, at the Capitol in Washington D.C., Thursday.
A Polish soldier holds a baby as refugees fleeing war

A Polish soldier holds a baby as refugees fleeing war in neighboring Ukraine arrive at the Medyka crossing border, Poland, Thursday.
Refugees fleeing war in neighboring Ukraine queue

Refugees flee war in a neighboring Ukraine queue at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, Thursday.
