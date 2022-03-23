Day 28 of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in photos

People embark a train Wednesday in Odesa, southern Ukraine. The United Nations says more than 3.5 million people — mainly women and children — have fled Ukraine in the four weeks since Russian tanks rolled across the border and Moscow began bombarding towns and cities.
A Ukrainian firefighter holds a hose inside a house destroyed by bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Wednesday. The Kyiv city administration says Russian forces shelled the Ukrainian capital overnight and early Wednesday morning, in the districts of Sviatoshynskyi and Shevchenkivskyi, damaging buildings.
A Ukrainian service member guards the area as Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko, right, speaks during a press conference next to his brother, former heavyweight boxing world champion Wladimir Klitschko on Wednesday in Kyiv, Ukraine. From a public park in the city, Klitschko said 264 civilians had so far died from Russian bombardment on the capital, including four children. As he spoke to reporters, explosions and loud gunfire echoed across the city.
Municipal workers cover the statue of Italian poet and philosopher Dante Alighieri with sandbags to protect it from potential damage from shelling Wednesday in Kyiv, Ukraine. The statue, by sculptor Luciano Massari, was inaugurated in 2150 to mark 750 years since Dante's birth.
A senior Russian official says the country’s nuclear arsenal should help deter the West from intervening in the war in Ukraine.
Dmitry Rogozin, the head of the state corporation Roscosmos, noted in televised remarks Wednesday that the Russian nuclear stockpiles include tactical nuclear weapons along with the nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missiles.
Rogozin pointed at Russian President Vladimir Putin’s warning to other countries not to meddle with the Russian action in Ukraine. “The Russian Federation is capable of physically destroying any aggressor or any aggressor group within minutes at any distance,” Rogozin said.
Putin has warned the West that an attempt to introduce a no-fly zone over Ukraine will draw it into a conflict with Russia. Rogozin in his Wednesday’s comments didn’t elaborate on what specific action by the West would be seen as meddling in the conflict.
Rogozin’s statement comes amid Western fears that Russia could use battlefield nuclear weapons against Ukraine amid the stalled Russian offensive. U.S. officials have long warned that Russia’s military doctrine envisages an “escalate to deescalate” option of using battlefield nuclear weapons to force the enemy to back down in a situation when Russian forces face an imminent defeat in a conventional conflict. Moscow has denied having such designs.