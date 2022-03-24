Day 29 of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Smoke rises after shelling near a seaport in Berdyansk, Ukraine, Thursday. Ukraine's navy reported Thursday that it had sunk the Russian ship Orsk in the Sea of Azov near the port city of Berdyansk. It released photos and video of fire and thick smoke coming from the port area. Russia did not immediately comment on the claim.
A Ukrainian firefighter hoses down a destroyed warehouse after a Russian bombardment on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. Ukraine President Volodymr Zelenskyy called on people worldwide to gather in public Thursday to show support for his embattled country as he prepared to address U.S. President Joe Biden and other NATO leaders gathered in Brussels on the one-month anniversary of the Russian invasion.
A Ukrainian soldier inspects a destroyed Russian APC after recent battle in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday. The writing made by Ukrainian soldiers reads: 'Not to War.' Kharkiv is Ukraine's second biggest city 30 kilometers of the Russian border.
Ukraine accused Moscow on Thursday of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians from shattered Ukrainian cities to Russia, where some may be used as “hostages” to pressure Kyiv to give up.
Lyudmyla Denisova, Ukraine's ombudsperson, said 402,000 people, including 84,000 children, have been taken against their will to Russia, and some have reported shortages of food and water there.
The Kremlin has said that the people relocated from Ukraine wanted to go to Russia. The country's rebel-controlled eastern regions, for example, are predominantly Russian-speaking, and many people there have supported close ties to Moscow.
A month into the invasion, meanwhile, the two sides traded heavy blows in what has become a devastating war of attrition. Ukraine’s navy said it sank a large landing ship near the port city of Berdyansk that had been used to supply Russian forces with armored vehicles. Russia claimed to have taken the eastern town of Izyum after fierce fighting.
At an emergency NATO summit in Brussels, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy pleaded with the Western allies via video for planes, tanks, rockets, air defense systems and other weapons, saying his country is “defending our common values.” U.S President Joe Biden, in Europe for a series of summits, gave assurances more aid is on its way.