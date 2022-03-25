 Skip to main content
Day 30 of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Day 30 of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

Ukrainian officials said the death toll from a strike on a theater last week in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol is in the hundreds, making it the deadliest single attack since Russia’s war started a month ago.

During a nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their fierce resistance against the Russian invaders, insisting that his nation is “getting closer to victory” with every day.

President Joe Biden was in Poland on Friday to pay tribute to a country that has taken in more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees who were forced to flee their homes since the war began.

A man walks behind a crater created by a bomb on the outskirts of Mykolaiv

A man walks behind a crater created by a bomb in front of damaged houses on Friday, following a Russian bombing earlier this week on the outskirts of Mykolaiv, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian soldier undergoes surgery in Kharkiv

A Ukrainian soldier undergoes surgery on Friday after being injured as the Russian attack continues in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A firefighter holds the child of a refugee fleeing the war

A firefighter holds the child of a refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine on Friday. They are waiting to be processed by border police after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing in Romania.
A retired policeman prays before ringing a cathedral bell in Lviv

Volodymyr Ilnytskyi, 55, a retired policeman, prays before ringing the bell of a Latin Cathedral on Thursday in Lviv, Ukraine.
A man recovers items from a burning shop in Kharkiv

A man recovers items from a burning shop on Friday, following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
People sit inside a subway car in Kharkiv

People sit inside a subway car parked in a station being used as a bomb shelter on Friday, as Russian attacks continue in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Firefighters battle a fire following a Russian attack in Kharkiv

Firefighters battle a fire on Friday, following a Russian attack in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
A man rides a bicycle as black smoke rises on the outskirts of Kyiv

A man rides a bicycle as black smoke rises from the Ukrainian army's fuel storage on Friday, following a Russian attack on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
