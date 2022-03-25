Day 30 of Russia's invasion on Ukraine, in photos

A firefighter holds the child of a refugee fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine on Friday. They are waiting to be processed by border police after crossing the border by ferry at the Isaccea-Orlivka border crossing in Romania.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
Ukrainian officials said the death toll from a strike on a theater last week in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol is in the hundreds, making it the deadliest single attack since Russia’s war started a month ago.
During a nightly video address, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy called on Ukrainians to keep up their fierce resistance against the Russian invaders, insisting that his nation is “getting closer to victory” with every day.
President Joe Biden was in Poland on Friday to pay tribute to a country that has taken in more than 2 million Ukrainian refugees who were forced to flee their homes since the war began.