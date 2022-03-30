 Skip to main content
Day 35 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday.

The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country — tempered optimism about any progress in the talks aimed at ending the punishing war.

The Russian military's announcement Tuesday that it would de-escalate near the capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to “increase mutual trust and create conditions for further negotiations" was met with deep suspicion from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and the West.

Soon after, Ukrainian officials reported that Russian shelling hit homes, stores, libraries and other civilian sites in and around Chernihiv and on the outskirts of Kyiv. Russian troops also stepped up their attacks on the Donbas region in the east and around the city of Izyum, which lies on a key route to the Donbas, after redeploying units from other areas, the Ukrainian side said.

Olexander Lomako, secretary of the Chernihiv city council, said the Russian announcement turned out to be “a complete lie.”

Natalia Pavlyuk hugs her son Maksim

Natalia Pavlyuk hugs her son Maksim as they wait the train to Kharkiv, Ukraine from Przemysl, southeastern Poland, on Wednesday. Following Russia's announcement that troops might be withdrawn from various parts of Ukraine, some Ukrainian refugees began returning to their the country. Russian forces continued bombarding Kyiv and another city just hours after that pledge.
Volunteers take a blindfolded pony to a truck

Volunteers take a blindfolded pony to a truck at a heavily damaged private zoo while attempting to evacuate the surviving animals to safety Wednesday in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. The evacuation was halted before completion as shelling resumed between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the area. 
A view of the building damaged by the shelling in Donetsk

A view of the building damaged Wednesday by the shelling in Donetsk, the territory which is under the Government of the Donetsk People's Republic control, in eastern Ukraine. 
Sasha, 61, smokes a cigarette

Sasha, 61, smokes a cigarette after being evacuated on Wednesday from Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. "I am so stressed right now I wish I would die", said Sasha to The Associated Press. 
Serhiy Malyshenko, a decorated veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan

LEFT: Serhiy Malyshenko, a decorated veteran of the Soviet war in Afghanistan, holds a box with his military medals that he retrieved from the ruins of his house Wednesday, destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. RIGHT: Serhiy Malyshenko holds his military medals. 
A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an animal which was killed

A Ukrainian serviceman walks by an animal which was killed during fighting at a heavily damaged private zoo while soldiers and volunteers attempted to evacuate the surviving animals to safety Wednesday in the village of Yasnohorodka, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A dog looks at the cars passing by on the road

A dog looks at the cars passing by on the road near a house painted with the colors of the Ukraine flag on Wednesday near Malaya Alexandrovka village, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. 
A relative mourns on the coffin

A relative mourns on the coffin with the body of 3 year-old Mykola Goryainiv, who died with his parents as they were driving a car trying to evacuate from a fighting zone in Kharkiv region, during a funeral ceremony on Wednesday in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. 
