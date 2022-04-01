Day 37 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Flowers are placed on a Ukrainian military armored fighting vehicle destroyed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces on Friday outside Kyiv, Ukraine. Emergency relief and evacuation convoys for the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol remained in doubt Friday following reports of Russian interference, while Russian officials accused Ukraine of flying helicopter gunships across a border between the two countries and striking an oil depot.
Mariya Ol'hovs'ka, 33, mourns the death of her father Valerii Ol'hovs'kyi, 72, on Friday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Valerii was killed by a Russian missile on Wednesday near his house. Maria and her family buried her father in the garden of their home as they could not bury him in the village cemetery due to fighting between the Ukrainian and Russian armies.
Ukrainian soldiers operate inside an abandoned house during a military sweep on Friday to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
A boy looks at a destroyed Russian tank on Friday, after recent battles in Bucha, close to Kyiv, Ukraine. Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine have resumed as another attempt to rescue civilians from the besieged port city of Mariupol broke down.
Ukrainian army soldiers, Igor, 23, embraces his wife Dasha, 22, after conducting a military sweep to search for possible remnants of Russian troops after their withdrawal from villages on Friday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Talks to stop the fighting in Ukraine resumed Friday, as another desperate attempt to rescue civilians from the shattered and encircled city of Mariupol failed and Russia accused the Ukrainians of a cross-border helicopter attack on a fuel depot.
The Russian claim could not immediately be verified, and Ukraine denied responsibility.
Meanwhile, Russia continued withdrawing some of its troops from areas around Kyiv, three days after Moscow said it would reduce military activity near the Ukrainian capital and the northern city of Chernihiv to promote trust at the bargaining table. While Russian forces kept up their bombardment of those two zones, Ukrainian troops exploited the pullback on the ground by mounting counterattacks and retaking a number of towns and villages. Still, Ukraine and its allies warned that the Kremlin is not de-escalating but resupplying its troops and shifting them to the country's east for an intensified assault on the mostly Russian-speaking Donbas region, which includes Mariupol.
The latest negotiations, which took place by video, followed a meeting Tuesday in Turkey, where Ukraine reiterated its willingness to abandon a bid to join NATO and declare itself neutral — Moscow's chief demand. In return, Ukraine proposed that its security be guaranteed by several other countries.
Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.