Day 38 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A Ukrainian serviceman poses with a Russian beret he retrieved from destroyed Russian military vehicles on Saturday at the Antonov airport in Hostomel, Ukraine. At the entrance to Antonov Airport in Hostomel Ukrainian troops manned their positions, a sign they are in full control of the runway that Russia tried to storm in the first days of the war.
LEFT:The mother of 40-year-old senior lieutenant, Oliynyk Dmytro, mourns his death after he was killed in action, on Saturday outside the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine. RIGHT: Soliders carry Dmytro's coffin during his funeral ceremony on Saturday outside the Holy Apostles Peter and Paul Church, in Lviv, western Ukraine.
LEFT: Crosses mark a mass grave of civilians killed during fighting between Russian and Ukrainian forces, Saturday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. RIGHT: Anti-tank mines are spread out on a bridge, Saturday on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
KYIV, Ukraine — Ukrainian troops moved cautiously to retake territory north of the country’s capital on Saturday, using cables to pull the bodies of civilians off streets of one town out of fear that Russian forces may have left them booby-trapped.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy warned that departing Russian troops were creating a “catastrophic" situation for civilians by leaving mines around homes, abandoned equipment and “even the bodies of those killed." His claims could not be independently verified.
Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a suburb northwest of Kyiv, watched as Ukrainian soldiers backed by a column of tanks and other armored vehicles used cables to drag bodies off of a street from a distance. Locals said the dead — the AP counted at least six — were civilians killed without provocation by departing Russian soldiers.
“Those people were just walking and they shot them without any reason. Bang,” said a Bucha resident who declined to give his name citing safety reasons. “In the next neighborhood, Stekolka, it was even worse. They would shoot without asking any question.”
Ukraine and its Western allies reported mounting evidence of Russia withdrawing its forces from around Kyiv and building its troop strength in eastern Ukraine.
