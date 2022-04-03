 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day 39 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Day 39 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

BUCHA, Ukraine (AP) — Bodies with bound hands, close-range gunshot wounds and signs of torture lay scattered in a city on the outskirts of Kyiv after Russian soldiers withdrew from the area. Ukrainian authorities on Sunday accused the departing forces of committing war crimes and leaving behind a “scene from a horror movie.”

As images of the bodies — of people whom residents said were killed indiscriminately — began to emerge from Bucha, a slew of European leaders condemned the atrocities and called for tougher sanctions against Moscow.

The bodies of 410 civilians have been removed from Kyiv-area towns that were recently retaken from Russian forces, Ukraine’s prosecutor-general, Iryna Venediktova, said. Associated Press journalists saw the bodies of at least 21 people in various spots around Bucha, northwest of the capital. One group of nine, all in civilian clothes, were scattered around a site that residents said Russian troops used as a base. They appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs and one of those was shot in the head; another's legs were bound.

Ukrainian officials laid the blame for the killings — which they said happened in Bucha and other Kyiv suburbs — squarely at the feet of Russian troops, with the president calling them evidence of genocide. But Russia’s Defense Ministry rejected the accusations as “provocation.” The discoveries followed the Russian retreat from the area around the capital, territory that has seen heavy fighting since troops invaded Ukraine from three directions on Feb. 24. Russian troops rolled into Bucha in the early days of the invasion and stayed up March 30. With those forces gone, residents gave harrowing accounts Sunday, saying soldiers shot and killed civilians without any apparent reason.

A Ukrainian soldier celebrates

A Ukrainian soldier celebrates at a check point on Sunday in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. 
People watch as smoke rises

People watch as smoke rises in the air after shelling on Sunday in Odesa, Ukraine.
A man stands as smoke rises in the air

A man stands as smoke rises in the air in the background after shelling on Sunday in Odesa, Ukraine.
A dog drinks water

A dog drinks water next to destroyed Russian armored vehicles on Sunday in Bucha, Ukraine.
Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks

Soldiers walk amid destroyed Russian tanks on Sunday in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia.
People gather next to a mass grave

LEFT: People gather next to a mass grave on Sunday in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainian troops are finding brutalized bodies and widespread destruction in the suburbs of Kyiv, sparking new calls for a war crimes investigation and sanctions against Russia. RIGHT: A lifeless body of a man with his hands tied behind his back lies on the pavement on Sunday in Bucha, Ukraine. Associated Press journalists in Bucha, a small city northwest of Kyiv, saw the bodies of at least nine people in civilian clothes who appeared to have been killed at close range. At least two had their hands tied behind their backs.
A woman cries

A woman cries while waiting along with others for distribution of food products on Sunday in the village of Motyzhyn, Ukraine, which was until recently under the control of the Russian military.
A man looks at reporters

A man looks at reporters while walking under a light snowfall on Sunday in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Tristen Rouse is a photo editor at the Columbia Missourian and contributor to its photo blog, The Method. He previously worked at the Missourian as a statehouse photojournalist. He can be reached via email at tjrggf@mail.missouri.edu.

Recommended for you