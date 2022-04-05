Day 41 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A family walks past a car crushed by a Russian tank in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. Ukraine's president planned to address the U.N.'s most powerful body on Tuesday after more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently withdrew from.
A journalist stands next to a mass grave in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. Ukraine’s president plans to address the U.N.’s most powerful body after more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left.
Local residents get volunteers' humanitarian aid in Bucha close to Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. Ukraine’s president told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes, accusing invading troops of the worst atrocities since World War II. He stressed that Bucha was only one place and there are more with similar horrors.
A woman walks next to a destroyed Russian armor vehicle in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. Ukraine’s president plans to address the U.N.’s most powerful body after more grisly evidence emerged of civilian massacres in areas that Russian forces recently left.
Ukrainian serviceman carry a coffin, left, of their comrade Anatoly German during a funeral ceremony in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday. German was killed during fightings between Russian and Ukrainian forces near the city of Severodonetsk. He leaves a wife, daughter Adelina, 9, son Kirill, 3.
People ride bicycles by an apartment building destroyed during fighting between Ukrainian and Russian forces in Borodyanka, Ukraine, Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after World War II.
A smashed cell phone lies next to a Russian army ration in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has told the U.N. Security Council that the Russian military must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes.
Police officers identify the body of Anton Ischenko, 20, a Ukrainian man who died while his village was occupied by Russian troops, in Andriivka, Ukraine, Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russian troops of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one set up at Nuremberg after World War II.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
On Tuesday, police and other investigators walked the silent streets of Bucha, taking notes on bodies that residents showed them. Survivors who hid in their homes during the monthlong Russian occupation of the town, many of them past middle age, wandered past charred tanks and jagged window panes with plastic bags of food and other humanitarian aid. Red Cross workers checked in on intact homes.
Many of the dead seen by AP journalists appeared to have been shot at close range, and some had their hands bound or their flesh burned.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused the Russians of gruesome atrocities in Ukraine and told the U.N. Security Council on Tuesday that those responsible should immediately be brought up on war crimes charges in front of a tribunal like the one established at Nuremberg after World War II.
Zelenskyy, appearing via video from Ukraine, said that civilians had been tortured, shot in the back of the head, thrown down wells, blown up with grenades in their apartments and crushed to death by tanks while in cars.
“They cut off limbs, cut their throats. Women were raped and killed in front of their children. Their tongues were pulled out only because their aggressor did not hear what they wanted to hear from them,” he said, recounting what he described as the worst atrocities since World War II.
Over the past few days, grisly images of what appeared to be civilian massacres carried out by Russian forces in Bucha before they withdrew from the outskirts of Kyiv have stirred a global outcry and led Western nations to expel dozens of Moscow’s diplomats and propose further sanctions, including a ban on coal imports from Russia.
Zelenskyy said that both those who carried out the killings and those who gave the orders “must be brought to justice immediately for war crimes.”