Day 43 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

A man riding a bicycle is seen from a window

A man riding a bicycle is seen from a window of an apartment building damaged by shelling of Russian forces on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday.

Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv's calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow's offensive before it refocuses on the country's east.

Serhiy, left, and Liumila collect unbroken belongings at their children's apartments

Serhiy, left, and Liumila collect unbroken belongings at their children's apartments damaged by a Russian attack on the outskirts of Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday. Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east.

Dozens of people lined up for food, diapers and medicine at a shattered school now serving as an aid-distribution point in Chernihiv, which Russian forces besieged for weeks as part of their attempt to sweep south toward the capital. Calk on the blackboard in one classroom read: “Wednesday the 23rd of February — class work.” Russia invaded the next day.

A man walks past an apartments building damaged by shelling

A man walks past an apartment building damaged by shelling in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday. Ukraine is telling residents of its industrial heartland to leave while they still can after Russian forces withdrew from the shattered outskirts of Kyiv to regroup for an offensive in the country's east.

Ukraine's foreign minister begged again Thursday for “weapons, weapons and weapons” from NATO — and the western alliance agreed, spurred into action by atrocities revealed in the wake of the recent Russian withdrawal from areas around Ukraine's capital.

People receive humanitarian aid

People receive humanitarian aid in a yard of a school in Chernihiv, Ukraine, Thursday.

Ukrainian officials said hundreds of bodies of civilians were found, many lying in the street, in towns around Kyiv. Associated Press journalists saw dozens in the suburb of Bucha, some burned, others apparently shot at close range or with their hands bound.

Cemetery workers load a truck with corpses

Cemetery workers load a truck with corpses of civilians killed in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine, to transport to the cemetery, Thursday. 

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba became emotional while referring to the horrors in the town, telling reporters in Brussels on Thursday that they couldn't understand “how it feels after seeing pictures from Bucha, talking to people who escaped, knowing that the person you know was raped four days in a row.”

Municipal workers unload bodies from a van

Municipal workers unload bodies from a van at a cemetery in Bucha, Ukraine, Thursday. Russian troops left behind crushed buildings, streets littered with destroyed cars and residents in dire need of food and other aid in a northern Ukrainian city, giving fuel to Kyiv's calls Thursday for more Western support to help halt Moscow's offensive before it refocuses on the country's east. 
Ukrainian servicemen study a Soviet made RPG-7 anti-tank launcher

Ukrainian servicemen study a Soviet-made RPG-7 anti-tank launcher during a training session on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday. 
A volunteer, right, carries sandwiches for refugees

A volunteer, right, carries sandwiches for refugees as they stay in a line after fleeing the war from neighboring Ukraine at the border crossing in Medyka, southeastern Poland, Thursday.
People get onto a bus

People get onto a bus in the city of Bashtanka, Mykolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday.
Oksana Gavrielutca 41, sits at the back of a bus with her children

From left to right, Oksana Gavrielutca 41, sits at the back of a bus with her children Oleg, 18, Diana, 17, and Vlad, 5, after they flee from Snihurivka village, in Mykolaiv district, Ukraine, on Thursday.
