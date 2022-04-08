 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Day 44 of the Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Day 44 of the Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

BUCHA, Ukraine — The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said approximately 67 bodies were buried in a mass grave near a church in Bucha, a northern Kyiv suburb where journalists and returning Ukrainians discovered scores of bodies on streets and elsewhere after Russian troops withdrew.

Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Friday that 18 bodies had been located so far, 16 with bullet wounds and two with bullet and shrapnel wounds. Two were women and the rest were men, she said.

“This means that they killed civilians, shot them,” Venediktova said, speaking as workers pulled corpses out under spitting rain. Black body bags were laid in rows in the mud.

The prosecutor general’s office is investigating the deaths, and other mass casualties involving civilians, as possible war crimes. Venediktova said the European Union is involved in the investigation and “we are coordinating our actions.”

Ukrainian citizens in Lebanon hold candles

Ukrainian citizens who live in Lebanon hold candles Friday outside the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, as they commemorate the civilians who were killed during the Russian occupation.
A man rides a bicycle past a missile in Chuhuiv

A man rides a bicycle past a missile sticking out of the ground Friday in the city of Chuhuiv, in the Kharkiv region of Ukraine.
Plastic bags with corpses exhumed in Kyiv

Plastic bags with corpses exhumed from a mass grave are lined up Friday in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Men wearing protective gear exhume bodies in Bucha

Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of killed civilians Friday in Bucha, Ukraine. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia's invasion.
Forensic workers carry a corpse in Kyiv

Forensic workers carry the corpse of a civilian killed during the war against Russia after collecting it from a mass grave Friday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Relatives cry at the mass grave of civilians killed in Bucha

Relatives cry at the mass grave of civilians Friday in Bucha, Ukraine. Approximately 67 bodies were buried there, the Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said.
Ukrainian President Zelenskyy receives a questionnaire in Kyiv

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a questionnaire to begin the process for his country's application for European Union membership from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian citizens who live in Lebanon hold candles

Ukrainian citizens hold candles Friday outside the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, as they gather around French words that read: "I am Butcha" to commemorate the civilians who were killed in Bucha.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you