Day 44 of the Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Men wearing protective gear exhume the bodies of killed civilians Friday in Bucha, Ukraine. An international organization formed to identify the dead and missing from the 1990s Balkan conflicts is preparing to send a team of forensics experts to Ukraine as the death toll mounts more than six weeks into the war caused by Russia's invasion.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy receives a questionnaire to begin the process for his country's application for European Union membership from EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen on Friday in Kyiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian citizens hold candles Friday outside the Ukrainian embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, as they gather around French words that read: "I am Butcha" to commemorate the civilians who were killed in Bucha.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
BUCHA, Ukraine — The Ukrainian prosecutor general’s office said approximately 67 bodies were buried in a mass grave near a church in Bucha, a northern Kyiv suburb where journalists and returning Ukrainians discovered scores of bodies on streets and elsewhere after Russian troops withdrew.
Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova said Friday that 18 bodies had been located so far, 16 with bullet wounds and two with bullet and shrapnel wounds. Two were women and the rest were men, she said.
“This means that they killed civilians, shot them,” Venediktova said, speaking as workers pulled corpses out under spitting rain. Black body bags were laid in rows in the mud.
The prosecutor general’s office is investigating the deaths, and other mass casualties involving civilians, as possible war crimes. Venediktova said the European Union is involved in the investigation and “we are coordinating our actions.”