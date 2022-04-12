Day 48 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Ukrainian service members attend a funeral ceremony for their comrades Yuri Filyuk, 49, and Oleksander Tkachenko, 33, in a village of Oleksandrivka, Odesa region, Ukraine, Tuesday. According to Ukrainian service members, these two were killed by a Russian missile hit their military base in Krasnoselka, Odesa region, on April 7.
Ukrainian service members attend a funeral ceremony for their comrades Yuri Filyuk, 49, and Oleksander Tkachenko, 33, in an Orthodox church in a village of Oleksandrivka, Odesa region, Ukraine, Tuesday. According to Ukrainian service members, these two were killed by a Russian missile hit their military base in Krasnoselka, Odesa region, on April 7.
A woman pulls her bags past houses damaged during fighting in eastern Mariupol, Ukraine. Ukraine says it is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on the besieged city of Mariupol. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Tuesday it was possible that phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used.
Anatoliy Morykin, 45, left, mourns the death of his mother Valentyna Morykina, 82, who died in a retirement home because of poor living conditions during the Russian invasion in Bucha on Tuesday, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
Nadiya Trubchaninova, 70, sits Tuesday next to a plastic bag that contains the body of her son Vadym Trubchaninov, 48, who was killed by Russian soldiers in Bucha on March 30, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
In Mariupol, a strategic port city in the Donbas, a Ukrainian regiment defending a steel mill claimed a drone dropped a poisonous substance on the city. It indicated there were no serious injuries. The assertion by the Azov Regiment, a far-right group now part of the Ukrainian military, could not be independently verified.
It came after a Russia-allied separatist official appeared to urge the use of chemical weapons, telling Russian state TV on Monday that separatist forces should seize the plant by first blocking all the exits. “And then we’ll use chemical troops to smoke them out of there,” the official, Eduard Basurin, said. He denied Tuesday that separatist forces had used chemical weapons in Mariupol.
Ukraine said Tuesday it is investigating a claim that a poisonous substance was dropped on the besieged city of Mariupol. Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said it was possible that phosphorus munitions — which cause horrendous burns but are not classed as chemical weapons — had been used.
Now the question is how to establish the truth amid the fog of war that has descended over a city still under attack from Russian forces. A clear answer is unlikely to emerge any time soon.
The global chemical weapons watchdog said Tuesday it is “concerned by the recent unconfirmed report of chemical weapons use in Mariupol” and is closely monitoring the situation in Ukraine. Both Russia and Ukraine are among the 193 member states of Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons.