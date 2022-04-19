Day 55 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

People wait for food and medicine distribution in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Tuesday. Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country's eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a "new phase of the war."
Ukrainian women show their IDs inside a church to receive humanitarian aid donated by the European Union in Bucha, the outskirts of Kyiv, on Tuesday. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 44 days since the Russian invasion began.
Ukrainian men enter a church to receive humanitarian aid donated by the European Union in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Tuesday. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 44 days since the Russian invasion began.
Sergei, 11, waits his turn to receive donated food during an aid humanitarian distribution in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, Tuesday. Citizens of Bucha are still without electricity, water and gas after more than 44 days since the Russian invasion began.
A woman walks next to a damaged building after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday. Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland on Tuesday, intensifying assaults on cities and towns along a front hundreds of miles long in what officials on both sides described as a new phase of the war.
Vera Ptitsyna, 63, puts flowers on her husband's grave, Yuriy Ptitsyn, 74, who died due to lack of medical care during the monthlong Russian occupation of the town, during his funeral in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Tuesday.
A member of security forces gives first aid to an injured man following a Russian bombing of a factory in Kramatorsk, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday, killing at least one person and injuring three others. Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country's eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a "new phase of the war."
The body of a man is covered by a tarp from a damaged truck following a Russian bombing of a factory in Kramatorsk, in eastern Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russian forces attacked along a broad front in eastern Ukraine on Tuesday as part of a full-scale ground offensive to take control of the country's eastern industrial heartland in what Ukrainian officials called a "new phase of the war."
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
KYIV, Ukraine(AP) — Russia ratcheted up its battle for control of Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland Tuesday, assaulting cities and towns along a boomerang-shaped front hundreds of miles long in what both sides described as a new phase of the war.
After a Russian push to overrun the capital failed, the Kremlin declared that its main goal was the capture of the mostly Russian-speaking eastern Donbas region, where Moscow-backed separatists have been fighting Ukrainian forces for eight years.
If successful, that offensive would give President Vladimir Putin a vital piece of Ukraine and a badly needed victory in the now 7-week-old war that he could present to the Russian people amid mounting casualties and economic hardship caused by the West’s sanctions.
It would also effectively slice Ukraine in two and deprive it of the main industrial assets concentrated in the east, including coal mines, metals plants and machine-building factories.