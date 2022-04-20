Day 56 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

An Orthodox priest prays over a coffin of Ukrainian journalist working for Fox News Oleksandra Kuvshynova, 24, killed by the Russian soldiers, Wednesday in St. Michael Cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine. Fox News camera crew member Pierre Zakrzewski and producer Kuvshynova were killed when their car was struck by the Russian troops in the village of Horenka outside Kyiv last month.
Vova, 10, looks at the body of his mother, Maryna, lying in a coffin as his father, Ivan Drahun, prays during her funeral Wednesday in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Vova's mother died while they sheltered in a cold basement for more than a month during the Russian military's occupation.
Ukrainian residents make a table Wednesday outside their houses after their building was destroyed by Russian shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Citizens of Irpin are still without electricity, water and gas since after the Russian invasion began.
Volodymyr Lukyanovych, 63, cuts wood to make a fire to make his dinner Wednesday outside his house, since his building was destroyed by Russian shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv. Citizens of Irpin are still without electricity, water and gas since after the Russian invasion began.
Displaced people have lunch cooked by volunteers Wednesday at a restaurant that was transformed into a shelter for those who are fleeing the war from eastern region of the country, in Dnipro, Ukraine. The U.N. refugee agency says more than 5 million refugees have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded the country. The agency announced the milestone in Europe's biggest refugee crisis since World War II on Wednesday.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
KYIV, Ukraine — Russian forces tightened the noose around the defenders holed up Wednesday in a mammoth steel plant that represented the last known Ukrainian stronghold in Mariupol, as a fighter apparently on the inside warned in a video plea for help: “We may have only a few days or hours left.”
With the holdouts coming under punishing new bombing attacks, Ukrainian authorities struggled to open an evacuation corridor for civilians trapped in the ruined port city, a key battleground in Moscow’s drive to seize the country's industrial east.
Meanwhile, the number of people fleeing the country climbed past 5 million, the West raced to supply Ukraine with heavier weapons for the potentially grinding new phase of the war, and the Kremlin said it submitted a draft of its demands for ending the fighting.
In devastated Mariupol, Ukraine said the Russians dropped heavy bombs to flatten what was left of the sprawling Azvostal steel plant, believed to be the last pocket of resistance in the city. A few thousand Ukrainian troops, by the Russians’ estimate, remained in the plant and its labyrinth of tunnels and bunkers spread out across about 4 square miles.
Zelenskyy said about 1,000 civilians were also trapped at the plant.