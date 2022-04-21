 Skip to main content
Day 57 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

A Ukrainian sapper

A Ukrainian sapper prepares to detonate a Russian 250 kilogram air bomb in the village of Kolonshchyna, Ukraine, Thursday.

 Efrem Lukatsky/The Associated Press

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin claimed victory Thursday in the battle for Mariupol, even as he ordered his troops not to take the risk of storming the giant steel plant where the last Ukrainian defenders in the city were holed up in a maze of underground passages.

Zhenya Vanag, 32, prepares hot water

Zhenya Vanag, 32, prepares hot water to take a shower outside his house destroyed by Russian shelling in Irpin, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Thursday. Citizens of Irpin are still without electricity, water and gas since the Russian invasion began. 

Instead, Putin directed his forces to seal off the Azovstal plant “so that not even a fly comes through.”

A soldier of the Azov battalion walks

A soldier of the Azov Battalion walks inside the regional administration building that was heavily damaged after a Russian attack last month, in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
A woman stands on the balcony

A woman stands on the balcony of her apartment, damaged after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday.

After nearly two lethal months of bombardment that have largely reduced Mariupol to a smoking ruin, Russian forces appear to control the rest of the strategic southern city, including its vital but now badly damaged port.

An elderly woman points to a map

An elderly woman points to a map during an evacuation for civilians with limited mobility in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday.
A volunteer helps

A volunteer helps an elderly woman to board transport during an evacuation for civilians with limited mobility in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Thursday.

But 2,000 Ukrainian troops, by Moscow's estimate, have stubbornly held out for weeks at the sprawling plant, despite a pummeling from Russian forces and repeated demands for their surrender. About 1,000 civilians were also trapped there, according to Ukrainian officials.

Instead of sending troops in to finish off the defenders in a potentially bloody frontal assault, Russia apparently intends to maintain the siege and wait for the fighters to surrender when they run out of food or ammunition.

Firefighters battle a fire

Firefighters battle a fire at a warehouse after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
A firefighter pauses

A firefighter pauses to cool down while extinguishing a fire in an apartment after a Russian bombardment in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Thursday.

Mayor Vadym Boychenko rejected any notion that Mariupol had fallen into Russian hands.

“The city was, is and remains Ukrainian,” he declared. “Today our brave warriors, our heroes, are defending our city.”

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo

Alla Prohonenko, 53, touches a photo of her father Volodymyr Prohonenko during his funeral in Irpin, cemetery on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Thursday. Prohonenko died during the Russian occupation. 
Women next to their belongings

Women next to their belongings wait for transportation next to buildings destroyed by artillery in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
Women choose second hand clothes

Women choose secondhand clothes donated by local volunteers in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
A man rides his bicycle

A man rides his bicycle next to a destroyed Russian tank in Chernihiv, Ukraine, on Thursday.
