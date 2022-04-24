Day 60 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations on Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine. The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol.
Orthodox Easter eggs are displayed on a sidewalk outside a cathedral Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it.
Ukrainian servicepeople carry a basket with Orthodox traditional cake and painted eggs during the Easter celebration at the frontline position of 128 brigade of Ukrainian army Sunday near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates — Hundreds of Russians and Ukrainians alike crowded into the only Russian Orthodox Church on the Arabian Peninsula on Sunday to celebrate the most important Christian religious festival of the year — far from home and in the shadow of a war that has brought devastation to Ukraine and international isolation to Moscow.
The church's gold Byzantine crosses rise unexpectedly from the dusty streets of Sharjah — a conservative Muslim emirate just south of skyscraper-studded Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.
Although the two nationalities, united in language and history, typically celebrate Easter in harmony in this strange corner of the world where they've forged new lives as expats, this year there was unspoken tension even as children in floral dresses played on the stone steps and priests blessed brimming bread baskets under the blazing sun.
"I don't have any problems with Russians as people," said Sergei, a Ukrainian businessperson from Kyiv and Dubai resident of five years, who like all those interviewed, declined to give his last name for privacy reasons. "But war changes people. Children are dying. The Russians now hate my country."