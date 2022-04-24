 Skip to main content
PHOTO GALLERY

Day 60 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

An Orthodox believer helps her daughter to kiss a photo of a priest, founder of All Saints church during the Easter celebration in Bahmut

An Orthodox believer helps her daughter to kiss a photo of a priest, founder of All Saints church during the Easter celebration in Bahmut, on Sunday in eastern Ukraine.

SHARJAH, United Arab Emirates — Hundreds of Russians and Ukrainians alike crowded into the only Russian Orthodox Church on the Arabian Peninsula on Sunday to celebrate the most important Christian religious festival of the year — far from home and in the shadow of a war that has brought devastation to Ukraine and international isolation to Moscow.

The church's gold Byzantine crosses rise unexpectedly from the dusty streets of Sharjah — a conservative Muslim emirate just south of skyscraper-studded Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

Although the two nationalities, united in language and history, typically celebrate Easter in harmony in this strange corner of the world where they've forged new lives as expats, this year there was unspoken tension even as children in floral dresses played on the stone steps and priests blessed brimming bread baskets under the blazing sun.

"I don't have any problems with Russians as people," said Sergei, a Ukrainian businessperson from Kyiv and Dubai resident of five years, who like all those interviewed, declined to give his last name for privacy reasons. "But war changes people. Children are dying. The Russians now hate my country."

Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine,

Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations on Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine. The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol.
Ukrainian serviceman, left, and a woman carry a basket with Easter's food for

A Ukrainian serviceperson, left, and a woman carry a basket with Easter's food for blessing at the Saint Pantaleon church during the Easter celebration Sunday in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
Olga Zhovtobrukh, 55, cries during an Easter religious service celebrated at a

Olga Zhovtobrukh, 55, cries during an Easter religious service celebrated Friday at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv.
Orthodox Easter eggs are displayed on a sidewalk outside a cathedral in Kyiv, Ukraine,

Orthodox Easter eggs are displayed on a sidewalk outside a cathedral Sunday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it.
Oleksandr, 26 kisses his soon Egor, 2, as they meet at the train station after more than two months separated for the war

Oleksandr, 26, kisses his soon Egor, 2, on Saturday as they meet at the train station after more than two months separated for the war in Kyiv, Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman attends a service during the Easter celebration at the Saint Demetrius

A Ukrainian serviceman attends a service during the Easter celebration at the Saint Demetrius church Sunday in Kharkiv, Ukraine.
Ukrainian servicewomen carry a basket with Orthodox traditional cake and painted eggs during the Easter celebration

Ukrainian servicepeople carry a basket with Orthodox traditional cake and painted eggs during the Easter celebration at the frontline position of 128 brigade of Ukrainian army Sunday near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
A military Orthodox priest, back to the camera, leads a service during the Easter celebration

A military Orthodox priest, back to the camera, leads a service during the Easter celebration at the frontline position of 128 brigade of Ukrainian army Sunday near Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine.
