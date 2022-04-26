Day 62 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Tetyana Boikiv, 52, right, meets and hugs her neighbor Svitlana Pryimachenko, 48, during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometers from his house.
Relatives of Mykola Moroz, 47, gather during a funeral service at his home at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house.
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, center, walks with family members and neighbours during a funeral service for her husband, Mykola Moroz, 47, at the Ozera village, near Bucha, Ukraine on Tuesday. Mykola was captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, taken for several weeks in an unknown location and finally found killed with gunshots about 15 kilometres from his house.
Tetyana Boikiv, 52, puts plastic sheeting on the windows of his house, broken by the impact of explosions during the Russian occupation in her neighbourhood, at the Ozera village, near Bucha, on Tuesday. Tetyana buried his husband Moroz Mykola, captured by Russian army from his house in the Ozera village on March 13, and taken for several weeks in an unknown location, he was finally found killed with gunshots at about 15 kilometres from his house.
People wait in vehicles to cross the border seen from the Moldovan side of the Varnita-Bender crossing between Moldova and the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester, Tuesday. Police in the Moldovan separatist region of Trans-Dniester say two explosions on Tuesday morning at a radio facility close to the Ukrainian border knocked two powerful antennas out of service just a day after several explosions believed to be caused by rocket-propelled grenades were reported to have hit the Ministry of State Security in the city of Tiraspol, the region's capital.
Decorated Ukrainian National Guard soldiers and State Emergency Service units' members observe a minute of silence during a ceremony commemorating the Chernobyl nuclear power plant disaster, at the Those Who Saved the World monument in Chernobyl, Ukraine, Tuesday.
Tatiana, 85, walks inside a basement of a hospital that was damaged in a attack last week, as she takes shelter during a Russian attack in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday. Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war.
A woman stands next to a crater from an explosion that damaged an apartment and a basement of a residential building killing, according to the residents, an 8-year-old girl during a Russian attack yesterday in Lyman, Ukraine, Tuesday. Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to "keep moving heaven and earth" to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
TORETSK, Ukraine (AP) — Russia pounded eastern and southern Ukraine on Tuesday as the U.S. promised to “keep moving heaven and earth” to get Kyiv the weapons it needs to repel the new offensive, despite Moscow's warnings that such support could trigger a wider war.
For the second day in a row, mysterious explosions rocked the separatist region of Trans-Dniester in neighboring Moldova, knocking out two powerful radio antennas close to the Ukrainian border and further heightening fears of a broader conflict erupting across Europe. No one claimed responsibility for the attacks.
Russian missile fire also knocked out a strategic railroad bridge along a route that links the southern Odesa port region to neighboring Romania, a NATO member, Ukrainian authorities said.
The attack on the bridge — along with a series of strikes on key railroad stations a day earlier — appears to mark a major shift in Russia's approach. Up to now, Moscow has spared strategic bridges, perhaps in hopes of keeping them for its own use in seizing Ukraine. But now it seems to be trying to thwart Ukraine's efforts to move troops and supplies.