Day 63 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

Locals remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket strike was hit by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft system in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast.
Locals remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, struck in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast.
Ukrainian emergency service members remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, struck in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast.
Clothes hang in a closet of a destroyed house after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, struck in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast.
A restorer examines the broken exhibits in Mariupol's Museum of Local Lore that burned down after shelling in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Thursday.
Three women embrace in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday evening.
Firefighters try to put out a fire following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations.
This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.
IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia's proudest holidays, on May 9.
Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas — the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing — and near Kharkiv, a northeastern city outside the Donbas that is seen as key to the offensive.
In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing overnight killed and wounded more people. And authorities warned that a lack of safe drinking water inside the city could lead to outbreaks of deadly diseases.
The fresh attacks came as the United Nations chief met in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and surveyed the destruction in small towns outside the capital that saw some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.
“Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres lamented, reiterating the importance of investigating alleged war crimes.