Day 63 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

IRPIN, Ukraine (AP) — Moscow's offensive in eastern Ukraine gathered momentum as several areas came under heavy shelling Thursday, amid suspicions Russian President Vladimir Putin wants to score a major battlefield success in time for Victory Day, one of Russia's proudest holidays, on May 9.

Ukrainian authorities reported intense Russian fire in the Donbas — the eastern industrial heartland that the Kremlin is bent on capturing — and near Kharkiv, a northeastern city outside the Donbas that is seen as key to the offensive.

Locals remove debris from destroyed houses

Locals remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, struck in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast. 

In the ruined southern port city of Mariupol, Ukrainian fighters holed up in the steel plant that represents the last pocket of resistance said concentrated bombing overnight killed and wounded more people. And authorities warned that a lack of safe drinking water inside the city could lead to outbreaks of deadly diseases.

Clothes hung in a closet of a destroyed house

Clothes hang in a closet of a destroyed house after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, struck in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast.

The fresh attacks came as the United Nations chief met in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and surveyed the destruction in small towns outside the capital that saw some of the worst horrors of the first onslaught of the war.

“Wherever there is a war, the highest price is paid by civilians,” U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres lamented, reiterating the importance of investigating alleged war crimes.

Locals remove debris from destroyed houses

Locals remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket strike was hit by Ukraine’s anti-aircraft system in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast. 
A restorer examines the broken exhibits

A restorer examines the broken exhibits in Mariupol's Museum of Local Lore that burned down after shelling in an area controlled by Russian-backed separatist forces in Mariupol, eastern Ukraine, Thursday.
Ukrainian emergency service members remove debris

Ukrainian emergency service members remove debris from destroyed houses after a Russian rocket, hit by Ukraine's anti-aircraft system, struck in a residential area in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine, Thursday. The strike came as parts of southern Ukraine prepare for a further advance by Russian forces who seek to strip the country of its seacoast. 
Oleander Kompaniets gives water to his son

Oleander Kompaniets gives water to his son Dmytro in a reception place for displaced people in Dnipro, Ukraine, Thursday.
An elderly woman rests

An elderly woman rests in a reception place for displaced people in Dnipro, Ukraine, Thursday.
Three women embrace in a street

Three women embrace in a street in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres on Thursday evening. 
Firefighters try to put out a fire

Firefighters try to put out a fire following an explosion in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Thursday. Russia mounted attacks across a wide area of Ukraine on Thursday, bombarding Kyiv during a visit by the head of the United Nations. 
