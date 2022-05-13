 Skip to main content
Day 79 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

  This gallery contains images that may be disturbing. Viewer discretion is advised.  

KYIV, Ukraine — The Ukrainian army said in its daily operational statement Friday that the Russian army continued its strategic offensive in the country’s east, attacking new towns and villages.

Russian troops were engaging their Ukrainian opponents with live fire near the Rubezhnoye settlement, near the strategic city of Severodonetsk in Ukraine’s Donbas, the Ukrainian military’s general staff said in a Facebook post published on its official profile.

Analysts say that fighting in the Sevedononetsk area is critical to securing control over the Donbas, Ukraine’s eastern industrial heartland, which is made up of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

On Friday, Russian troops unsuccessfully stormed the towns of Zolote and Kamyshevakha, the Ukrainian military said.

It added that Moscow’s forces were firing artillery at the strategically important settlements of Kamenka and Novoselivka. The military also said that Russia continued shelling Ukrainian positions in Mariupol, near the Azovstal steel plant where Kyiv’s troops continue to hold out.

Ukrainian army vehicles drive past the remains of a Russian tank in north Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Friday.
Members of the Ukrainian territorial defense force guard a position in north Kharkiv, Ukraine, Friday.
A blown-up Russian tank lies in a field in north Kharkiv, east Ukraine, Friday.
Ukrainian servicemen carry bodies of Russian soldiers to load into a railway refrigerator carriage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday.
Ukrainian servicemen load bodies of Russian soldiers into a railway refrigerator carriage in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday.
People gather to fill cans with water from a firefighters truck in Lysychansk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday.
Volunteers load a car with food and supplies at a donations distribution centre in Severodonetsk, Luhansk region, Ukraine, Friday.
Two Ukrainian villagers stay inside a basement used as an improvised bomb shelter in Kutuzivka, east Ukraine, Friday.
