The demolition of Neff Annex began Tuesday. The demolition is part of MU's Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
After its construction in 1959 as an addition to Neff Hall, the annex was home to the Columbia Missourian until Lee Hills Hall was built in 1995.
The university plans to be finished with the demolitions included in the Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan by the end of the year.
The Neff Annex is demolished on Tuesday at MU in Columbia. The Neff Annex was constructed in 1959.
Anna Griffin/Missourian
A construction worker hoses down the Neff Annex during demolition on Tuesday at MU. The university has been demolishing older buildings around campus as part of its Space Reduction and Strategic Relocation Plan.
Anna Griffin/Missourian
Neff Annex is demolished on Tuesday at MU. Neff Annex was home to The Columbia Missourian until 1995 when the newspaper's operations moved across the street to Lee Hills Hall.
Anna Griffin/Missourian
Construction workers begin tearing down Neff Annex on Tuesday at MU.
Anna Griffin/Missourian