Diamond Kings face off Knob Noster Crusaders for final Show-Me State baseball game

Diamond Kings’ coach Brian Stunn, right, talks to player Isaac Bearden on Sunday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park in Columbia. Coaches from both teams kept teaching and cheering for their players throughout the game.
A Knob Noster Crusaders coach records each player’s competition data on Sunday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park in Columbia. This kind of recording helped coaches to teach their players how to be more efficient.
David Updyke of the Knob Noster Crusaders, left, misses the ball as Elliott McCoy of the Diamond Kings catches it on Sunday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park in Columbia. The Knob Noster Crusaders lost 4-12 to the Diamond Kings.
The Diamond Kings played against the Knob Noster Crusaders on Sunday at Thomas E. Atkins Jr. Memorial Park in Columbia. This was the last game of baseball in the 2022 Show-Me State Games. The game started at 12:30 and ended with the Diamond Kings winning 12-4.